The Nigerian Navy has handed over a suspected militant collaborator to the State Security Service (SSS) in Calabar, Cross River State, following ongoing security operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks operating within the Calabar waterways.

According to a statement by Abiodun Folorunsho, the director of naval information, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar on Wednesday, Ekiko Ime, otherwise known as Pastor Ime, was arrested on 24 May.

The suspect was arrested by navalmen of the NNS VICTORY, deployed to the recently established security outpost on Dayspring Island, Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

The statement noted that the arrest followed credible intelligence linking the suspect to a wanted militant identified as Simeon, alias Papi, who had reportedly been operating within the Dayspring Island axis.

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“Intelligence further indicated that the militant fled the area following sustained operational pressure mounted by NNS VICTORY and abandoned certain operational assets in the custody of the suspect before his escape.”

He stated that the investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly maintained regular communication with the fugitive militant and was involved in providing information on the movement and deployment of security personnel operating within the area.

According to him, intelligence findings also linked the suspect to the concealment and custody of equipment believed to have been used in support of militant activities within the waterways.

“Further exploitation of the suspect’s mobile devices and interrogation established that he had maintained a longstanding relationship with the militant and had allegedly provided support over an extended period.

“Investigations also revealed that assets abandoned by the militant were being utilised by the suspect for personal business activities.

“Following the conclusion of preliminary investigations, the suspect was formally handed over to the State Security Service for further investigation and possible prosecution in accordance with extant laws.”

Mr Folorunsho, a Navy captain, emphasised that the handover of the suspect to the SSS represents another significant outcome of the ongoing security operations initiated by NNS VICTORY.

He explained that the establishment of a forward security outpost at Dayspring Island was in response to the rising incidence of kidnapping and other criminal activities within the Calabar-Oron waterways.

The Nigerian Navy noted that the sustained intelligence-driven operations and persistent presence within the area have continued to degrade the capabilities of criminals, disrupt their support networks, and enhance security across the waterways.

“The Service remains committed to sustaining pressure on criminal elements and their collaborators until lasting security is achieved and legitimate economic activities can thrive within the maritime environment.”