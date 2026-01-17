Cross River State recorded a major peace breakthrough on Friday as dozens of militants operating in Akpabuyo Local Government Area voluntarily laid down their arms under the state government’s amnesty programme.

The Nigerian Army said the surrender took place in the early hours of 16 January 2026, when a large number of militants emerged from the creeks and presented themselves for amnesty at Atimbo Rear Area, Operation OKWOK, in Akpabuyo.

According to a statement by Headquarters 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, the militants were drawn from two notorious camps.

The first group, led by ThankGod Ebikontei, also known as Ayibanuagha, presented 39 fighters, while the second camp, headed by John Isaac, popularly called Akpokolo, surrendered 41 fighters. Akpokolo’s group is widely known as the Akpokolo Marine Forces or Border Boys.

During the exercise, the militants voluntarily surrendered a cache of sophisticated weapons, ammunition, and other items.

These included three AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, one Mark 4 rifle, one G3 rifle, 12 single-barrel guns, 10 AK-47 magazines, three speedboats, four boat house power engines, one C4 charge explosive, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and 84 DENGUN cartridges. Other items recovered included assorted military kits, tools, locally fabricated weapons, and accessories.

The Commander of 13 Brigade, Brigadier General PO Alimikhena, described the development as a significant confidence-building milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.

He said the voluntary surrender showed that sustained military operations, combined with constructive engagement and close collaboration with the Cross River State Government and other security agencies, remained effective in addressing security challenges.

Brigadier General Alimikhena assured that the brigade would continue to provide a secure environment while supporting lawful initiatives aimed at reintegrating repentant youths and ensuring lasting stability across its area of responsibility.

Following the completion of the amnesty process, the former militants were formally handed over to the Cross River State Government’s Rapid Response Team and are currently undergoing profiling by the State Security Service at Muka Sam Hotel, Ikot Ansa, Calabar.

The army commended the Cross River State Government, under Governor Bassey Edet Otu, for its commitment to peace and security, noting that the state’s proactive engagement and coordination were instrumental to the success of the amnesty programme.

The statement added that the development underscored the importance of effective civil-military collaboration in promoting sustainable peace, while urging members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to keep Cross River State safe.