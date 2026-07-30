Nigeria’s impressive campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games continued on Thursday as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi won the country’s eighth gold medal with victory in the men’s shot put final.

The African record holder produced a best throw of 21.07m to edge New Zealand’s Tom Walsh, who settled for silver with 21.03m, while England’s Scott Lincoln claimed bronze with 20.99m.

The victory adds another chapter to Enekwechi’s remarkable career and further strengthens Nigeria’s dominance in the field events at the Glasgow Games.

Enekwechi had shown his intentions a day earlier when he needed only one throw of 20.03m in the qualification round to secure an automatic place in the final. He returned for the medal event with confidence and delivered when it mattered most, holding off strong challenges from two experienced rivals to climb to the top of the podium.

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His victory gives Team Nigeria its eighth gold medal of the Games and continues a memorable run that has already produced several record-breaking performances.

Nigeria’s medal haul has been driven by outstanding displays in para powerlifting, weightlifting and athletics.

Earlier in the Games, Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Riluwan Idris, Edidiong Umoafia, Onome Didih, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal and Goodness Nwachukwu had all struck gold, with several setting Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth and world records.

Nwachukwu was among Wednesday’s standout performers after breaking her own F42 world record to win the women’s F42-44/F61-64 discus title, helping Nigeria remain the highest-ranked African nation on the medals table.

Attention now shifts to the track, where world record holder Tobi Amusan is chasing another Commonwealth Games title in the women’s 100m hurdles, while Samuel Ogazi, Edidiong Udo and Ella Onojuvwevwo will compete in the 400m finals.

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