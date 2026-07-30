Three major landslides within weeks in Cross River State have drawn questions over the state’s spending on erosion and flood control.

Budget documents show increased allocations in 2026 despite years of limited funding and inconsistent implementation of key intervention projects.

The latest disaster recorded on Monday, along with another landslide in July, reportedly displaced residents, destroyed property and claimed at least four lives. These events have prompted environmental advocates to question whether available resources were deployed early enough to prevent the tragedies.

An analysis of the state’s approved budgets and budget performance reports by PREMIUM TIMES shows that the Cross River State Government increased its allocation for erosion and flood control to N1.681 billion in the 2026 budget from N847.68 million budgeted in 2025.

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However, the budget documents also reveal that several erosion-related projects received little or no funding despite repeated allocations.

For instance, the Cross River State Urban Renewal Agency budgeted N40 million for erosion control in 2025 but recorded no releases. The agency has no budgetary provision for erosion and flood control in the 2026 fiscal year.

Similarly, the Ministry of Environment budgeted N30 million in 2025 for the rehabilitation of contracted flood and erosion sites, but no funds were released for the project.

Another project tagged Natural Degradation/Erosion/Landslide Control received a N50 million allocation in 2025, with the entire amount reportedly released. The allocation has been increased to N100 million in the 2026 budget.

The ministry also budgeted N5 million in 2025 for the procurement of flood and erosion consultants, but no funds were released. The allocation was increased to N20 million in the 2026 budget.

Likewise, a project described as Intervention of Flood and Erosion Sites had its 2025 budget revised downward to N2.98 million from an original budget of N40.98 million, yet no release was recorded. The allocation has risen to N70 million in the 2026 budget.

Despite the gaps in releases for several projects, the state’s 2025 budget performance report shows that N342.56 million was spent on erosion and flood control between January and September 2025.

Deadly month of landslides

The renewed attention on the state’s erosion management followed a series of disasters across Calabar in July.

The deadliest incident in Calabar, residents told PREMIUM TIMES, occurred at the Ikot Awatim community along the Murtala Mohammed Highway, where a landslide displaced residents, destroyed property worth millions of naira and reportedly killed five people.

PREMIUM TIMES reported two weeks ago how a landslide killed five people in Calabar.

Another landslide struck 17 Boro Pit Street in Satellite Town, forcing residents from their homes after days of torrential rainfall.

Earlier this week on 27 July, another major landslide cut through Marina Road around the Diamond Road axis, disrupting commercial activities and threatening nearby businesses.

The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA), in a statement posted on Facebook, said the Marina Road incident occurred after an underground drainage channel collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Officials from the National Emergency Management Agency and CR-SEMA jointly assessed the affected area to evaluate the damage and recommend urgent interventions.

CR-SEMA Director-General, Efa Nyong, described the incident as a reminder of the growing impact of extreme weather and the need for greater investment in resilient infrastructure and disaster risk reduction.

The agency said no lives were lost in the Marina Road incident but noted that several mechanic workshops and businesses were severely affected.

It also advised residents to avoid the area because the ground remained unstable and additional rainfall could worsen the situation.

Experts question government’s preparedness

Umo Isuaikoh, the coordinator of Peace Point Development Foundation, a civil society organisation that champions advocacy on ecological justice said the recurring landslides reflected a failure to act on early warnings and longstanding environmental risks.

Mr Isuaikoh said the affected locations had shown visible signs of erosion long before the disasters occurred.

“Not fewer than three major landslides have been recorded in Calabar within July 2026 alone. Residents have been displaced, properties worth millions of naira destroyed and lives lost. There is an urgent need for government action on erosion control and proper waste management,” he said.

“There is usually an early warning from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency about heavy rainfall. It is the responsibility of government to prepare for disasters like these.

“These environmental disasters did not happen overnight. Gullies and visible erosion had been there for years, but they were neglected. When you examine the budgets, you find allocations for erosion control, yet implementation does not appear to match the scale of the problem.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator of Uyo Iban Amplifier Initiative, Okoho Ene criticised what she described as the government’s reactive approach to disaster management.

She said authorities should have evacuated vulnerable residents in Ikot Awatim before the landslide that claimed lives.

“The state and local governments should take precautionary measures instead of responding only after lives have been lost,” she said.

She also questioned the utilisation of ecological funds received by governments.

“Ecological funds are paid monthly to both the state and local governments. What exactly are these funds being used for?” she asked.

Ministry’s response

Responding to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiries, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Rosemary Onah, said the government had begun emergency measures to manage the affected areas.

“We are taking steps to divert the water to existing gutters before commencing remedial works on the existing channels,” she said.

Asked what preventive measures the government had taken before the disasters, Ms Onah said such incidents were environmental hazards experienced globally.

“These things are environmental hazards. It is expected. It happens all over the world. When it happens, you take decisive steps. Right now, the water will be diverted to existing drainage. We are also going to secure the area so that no one goes near there,” she said.

When PREMIUM TIMES drew her attention to the budgetary allocations for erosion-related projects and asked whether funds budgeted in 2026 had been released and how funds reportedly released in 2025 were utilised, Ms Onah declined to respond.

She said the questions should be directed to the commissioner for environment.

However, the newspaper learnt that the new Commissioner for Environment, Mensah Offiong, only resumed office this week.

When informed of this, Ms Onah advised PREMIUM TIMES to seek clarification from the former commissioner instead.

Residents demand lasting solution

Residents also expressed frustration over the recurring destruction.

Commenting on CR-SEMA’s Facebook post, John Festus said Marina Road and adjoining areas had experienced repeated erosion over the years.

“The road has experienced these erosions over time… It will be better to engage a competent construction company to properly assess and repair the affected areas to save lives and property,” he wrote.

Another resident, Archibong Emmanuel, called on authorities to prioritise preventive action by responding to reported erosion sites before they develop into disasters.

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