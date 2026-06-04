The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the death of one of its students, Otabor Joseph, who died from injuries sustained during an armed robbery attack in the Iba area of Lagos State.

Mr Joseph, with matriculation number 240341269, was a student in the Department of History and International Studies, Faculty of Arts.

The incident occurred off campus on Friday, 29 Ma ony, when he and some friends were attacked by armed robbers. He was later taken to hospital but died on Tuesday, 2 June.

In a statement on X on Thursday by the Acting Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Olaniyi Jeariogbe, the university said the Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, extended condolences to the family and the university community.

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“On behalf of the Management, staff, students, and the entire University community, the Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola OLATUNJI-BELLO, mni, NPOM, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult and painful time,” the statement read.

The university explained that it was notified immediately after the attack and that it coordinated support through the Dean of Students’ Affairs while maintaining contact with medical personnel at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where the student was treated.

“Available information indicates that the unfortunate incident occurred off campus on the night of Friday, 29th May 2026, when the deceased and his friends were attacked by armed robbers. Upon receiving reports of the incident, the University, through the Acting Dean, Students’ Affairs, Dr Abiodun FATAI-ABATAN immediately provided support, escalated the matter to the Vice-Chancellor, and maintained contact with relevant medical personnel involved in his treatment,” the statement added.

The university noted that it had also reached out to the deceased person’s family, hospital officials, and security agencies, adding that it is cooperating with police authorities to ensure a full investigation.

“Following the sad news of his passing on Tuesday, 2nd June 2026, representatives of the University engaged with his family, officials of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and law enforcement authorities. The University is actively cooperating with security agencies to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the attack are thoroughly investigated and those responsible are brought to justice,” it said.

Beyond the immediate tragedy, the killing also revives long-standing concerns among students about insecurity around LASU’s Ojo–Iba axis, where students have repeatedly reported cases of robbery, phone snatching, and night-time attacks along routes linking hostels, bus stops and adjoining communities.

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While authorities have often maintained that security operations are ongoing in Lagos’ university corridors, students and residents in the area have continued to describe parts of the environment as unsafe, particularly after dark.

The university prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and comfort for his family.

“The University, again, condoles with the family and all who knew him and prays that the Almighty God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We also pray that the soul of OTABOR Boluwatife Joseph rest in perfect peace. Amen,” it added.