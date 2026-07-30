Abia State Government says every political party’s presidential candidate intending to campaign through billboards and posters will pay N200 million to obtain campaign advertising permit.

The Abia State Structures for Signages and Advertising Agency (ABSSAA), disclosed this on Wednesday in Aba, during a “Stakeholders Forum on Political Campaign Advertising fees”.

Ndubuisi Nwaogwugwu, the head of Department, Strategy, Innovation and Design, ABSSAA, announced the rate on Wednesday in Aba.

Mr Nwaogwugwu said the permit rates schedule applied to all political party candidates at all levels in Abia and had its basis in ABSSAA and other Abia Laws regulating signage and advertising.

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“Presidential candidates will pay N200 million, Governorship candidates will pay N150 million, Senatorial candidates will pay N100 million, House of Representatives and Assembly candidate will pay N50 and N20 million respectively.

“The schedule of Political Campaign Advertising Permit Fees contained herein has been approved by the Government of Abia State and apply throughout the approved election campaign period,” he said.

Earlier, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the director general, Strategic Communications Bureau, Abia, said the permit schedule was non-negotiable.

“It is about protecting lives on our roads, preserving the beauty of cities, and protecting the integrity of our democratic process.

“Dr Alex Otti’s leadership is determined to provide an enabling environment for political engagement with clear rules, transparent processes and equal access.

“Please note this, for the avoidance of doubt – the Abia Government will not discriminate against any political party or any candidate,” Mr Ememanka said.

He said provided rules were obeyed, official guidelines followed and appropriate fees paid, every party’s candidate would enjoy same opportunity to engage the public using outdoor spaces advertising.

The DG said when parties chose compliance over chaos, 2026 would become a clear blueprint for a decent and mature political campaign period that set future standards of sustainable, strategic engagements.

‘Unsustainable rates’

Sola Akinsiku, the president, Out-of-Home Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), said the association had reservations about the schedule of campaign advertising presented by Abia government.

Mr Akinsiku said the association supported mutual partnership, justice, equity and fair play, and desired activities that showcased the realities of the Nigerian economy.

He, however, said the rates were unsustainable and so could affect political advertising, resulting in poor voter literacy, voter apathy and disenfranchisement of people, which would hurt the polity the more.

Mr Akinsiku, represented by OAAN Treasurer, Chinweuba Nwagu, called for more robust engagements, respect for superior viewpoints and soft-landing, in order not to kill outdoor advertising in Abia.

Kalu Kalu, the Abia chairman of African Democratic Congress, said that if ABSSAA’s law provided for these candidates to pay such amounts of money in the schedule, the party would pay, but if not, the idea should be cancelled.

Mr Kalu said the issue of outdoor permits had been settled by the rulings of the Supreme Court, which cited the Constitution as having handed the responsibility of collecting such fees to the local governments.

He said any law in breach of the Electoral Act and which demanded that a party’s presidential candidate would pay N7.2 billion for only outdoor advertising in 36 states could not stand.

Green Amankwe, special adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Investments and Public-Private Partnership, said the governor was committed to building a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous and Industrial-friendly Abia.

Mr Amankwe, who represented Mr Otti’s Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, said a functional outdoor advertising needed sound regulation.

He urged all stakeholders in Abia to ensure that public communications promoted peace, unity and responsible engagements.

(NAN)

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