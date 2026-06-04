Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, on Wednesday night proposed to his partner, Elizabeth Amadou, known as Jarvis, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, and she accepted.

Videos of the proposal have gone viral on social media. The footage showed Ms Amadou at the beachfront hotel, one of Accra’s most prominent luxury properties, surrounded by warm lights and elaborate decorations.

Second proposal?

This is not Mr Hamzat’s first proposal. In December 2024, he proposed to Ms Amadou at a restaurant, going down on one knee in front of family and friends. The moment went viral, but was followed by confusion when she described the ring as a promise ring and said the time for marriage had not yet come. She later confirmed the engagement in July 2025, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Rubbin’ Minds, saying the proposal had caught her by surprise. “The engagement part. Yes, that’s true. He actually engaged me, shockingly,” she said.

The period between the two proposals was a difficult one for the couple. PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that in December 2025, Mr Hamzat crashed his car during an emotional TikTok livestream following a reported breakup with Ms Amadou. He was subsequently arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and later released. Ms Amadou visited his mother shortly after and said the relationship was “over for now.”

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Diehard lovers

The two have since reconciled. By May, Mr Hamzat had spoken openly about his future with Ms Amadou, describing her as family and hinting at plans that he said would not be made public immediately.

Ms Amadou has previously said that Mr Hamzat is the first man she has ever introduced to her family. She had also spoken about the pace of their relationship, noting that his age was a factor in the timing of their plans. “I’m old enough to get married, but his age is slowing me down. If he were older than me, by now we’d have married,” she said.

The latest proposal has generated widespread congratulations from fans across Nigeria and Ghana.