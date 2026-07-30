The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commemorated the 60th assassination anniversary of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, a major general, and the old Western Region Military Governor Adekunle Fajuyi, a lieutenant colonel.

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its global spokesman, Ezechi Chukwu, on Wednesday in Enugu, described their deaths as enduring symbols of courage, loyalty and national unity.

The organisation, led by its President-General, Azuta Mbata, said the sacrifices made by the two military officers on 29 July 1966 remained one of the most compelling examples of patriotism and selfless leadership in Nigeria’s history.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Azuta Mbata solemnly joins millions of patriotic Nigerians in remembering two distinguished sons of our nation whose lives were tragically cut short on 29 July 1966,” he said.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Aguiyi-Ironsi and his host, Mr Fajuyi were abducted from the Government House in Ibadan during the July 1966 counter-coup and later killed near Iwo in present-day Osun State.

Mr Chukwu said the shared fate of the two leaders transcended ethnic, religious and political divides, serving as a lasting reminder of the values of duty, honour, integrity and national unity.

According to him, Mr Aguiyi-Ironsi dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria during one of the country’s most turbulent periods.

“Fajuyi also demonstrated extraordinary courage and loyalty by refusing to abandon his guest and Commander-in-Chief in spite of the danger to his own life”.

Ohanaeze described Mr Fajuyi’s decision to remain with Mr Aguiyi-Ironsi until the end as one of the finest examples of selfless leadership and fidelity to principle in Nigeria’s history.

He quoted Mr Mbata as saying that the memories of Messrs Aguiyi-Ironsi and Fajuyi should inspire Nigerians to embrace patriotism, justice and fairness in the quest for national development.

“Their memories remind us that patriotism is measured not by words but by sacrifice.

“They stood for duty, honour and the ideal of one united Nigeria founded on justice and mutual respect.

“Their friendship and shared fate remain a powerful lesson that our diversity should be our greatest strength, not a source of division.

“As we honour their memories today, we call on all Nigerians, especially those in positions of leadership, to embrace courage, fairness, equity and selfless service as the enduring pillars of nation-building,” Mr Mbata said.

The organisation said the greatest tribute Nigerians could pay the fallen leaders was to build a nation where every citizen enjoyed equal dignity, equal opportunity and equal protection under the law.

He stressed that the country’s current challenges required leadership anchored on justice, inclusion, accountability and genuine national reconciliation.

Ohanaeze also urged Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations, to reject hatred, violence and intolerance while embracing dialogue, peaceful coexistence and constitutional democracy.

Mr Mbata expressed hope that the legacies of Messrs Aguiyi-Ironsi and Fajuyi would continue to inspire present and future generations to place national interest above sectional considerations and work towards a peaceful, prosperous and united Nigeria.

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