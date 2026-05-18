Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on Monday swore in 18 commissioners, along with four other appointees, as members of the State Executive Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the brief ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka.

The new commissioners and their portfolios are Ben Odoemena (Agriculture), Chukwukadibia Okoye (Budget and Economic Planning), Udoji Amedu (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), and Ekene Ogugua (Education).

Others are Clem Aguiyi (Environment), Afam Obidike (Health), Law Mefor (Information and Value Reorientation), Offornze Amucheazi (SAN) (Lands), and Vin Ezeaka (Local Government and Community Affairs).

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Also on the list are Charles Ofoegbu (Petroleum and Mineral Resources), Chijioke Ojukwu (Physical Planning and Urban Development), Casmir Agummadu (Power), Okey Ezeobi (Works and Infrastructure), and Eddy Ibuzo (Transport).

The rest include Esther Onyekesi (Women Affairs and Social Development), Patrick Agha (Youth Development and Sports), Henry Arinze (Housing), and Nonso Ebonwu (Commerce).

The governor also swore in Emeka Okonkwo as the managing director of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency and Ossy Onuko as the managing director of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority.

He also inaugurated Fred Agbata as the managing director of the Information Communication Technology Agency and Obi Okonkwo as the managing director of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

He described the appointments as “a call to service, sacrifice and accountability” and urged the newly sworn-in officials to focus squarely on governance.

The governor admonished them to know that their decisions and actions would directly affect millions of residents across the state.

He also charged the officials to manage their ministries and agencies with prudence, teamwork and commitment to delivering on the administration’s development agenda.