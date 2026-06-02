The Nigeria Police Force in Cross River State has launched an investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl, Nancy Peter, who allegedly died after being beaten by her mother and a pastor in Boki Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the victim’s mother, Agnes Peter, 45, and a pastor, Samson Dago, 43, are currently in custody over the incident, which occurred in Wula Community.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Eitokpah Sunday, said preliminary investigations showed that the teenager was allegedly assaulted after being accused of theft.

Mr Sunday, an assistant superintendent of police, said the girl’s mother allegedly beat her before taking her to a pastor, who also allegedly flogged her with a cane.

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“Preliminary findings reveal that the victim was allegedly beaten by her mother, Mrs Agnes Peter, aged 45 years, over allegations of theft. It was further alleged that the mother subsequently took the child to a pastor, Pastor Samson Roman Dago, aged 43 years, who also allegedly subjected the minor to corporal punishment using a cane (koboko),” the statement said.

The police said the teenager later became unconscious and was rushed to a medical facility in Wula Community, where she was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Sexual assault claims unverified

The police also addressed reports circulating on social media alleging that the teenager was sexually assaulted before her death.

Mr Sunday said investigators have not found evidence to support the allegation.

The spokesperson said a thorough investigation had commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and establish the level of involvement of all persons connected to the incident.

He added that appropriate legal action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Growing concerns over child abuse

The incident has renewed concerns about child abuse and corporal punishment in Nigeria despite existing legal protections for children.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in March how a woman was arrested by the police in Calabar after repeated assault on a five-year-old domestic help.

This newspaper in April reported that a High Court in Cross River sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his daughter, stressing continuing concerns over violations of children’s rights in the state.

The Cross River Child Rights Law prohibits physical, emotional and psychological abuse of children and prescribes penalties for offenders. Child rights advocates have repeatedly called for stronger enforcement of the law and greater public awareness to curb abuse and violence against minors.