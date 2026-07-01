The Anambra State Government says no fewer than 10,384 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) have been enrolled in the state’s health insurance scheme, strengthening access to affordable, quality and sustainable HIV healthcare services statewide.

Nkem Okeke, the executive director and project manager of the Anambra State AIDS Control Agency, disclosed this at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday in Awka.

Mr Okeke, a medical doctor, said the meeting reviewed progress in integrating HIV services into the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, aimed at improving healthcare access and ensuring uninterrupted treatment for beneficiaries statewide.

He said the milestone underscored the state government’s commitment to providing affordable, quality and sustainable healthcare services for people living with HIV, while strengthening long-term health outcomes and support.

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According to him, the achievement has positioned Anambra among the leading states implementing the integration of HIV services into health insurance programmes to ensure wider access and sustainability.

He said the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to review progress, strengthen collaboration and develop strategies for expanding access to HIV services through the state’s health insurance scheme.

“We assessed the implementation of the integration of HIV services into the state’s health insurance scheme. We shared experiences and identified practical measures to improve service delivery.

“We shared experiences and identified practical measures to improve service delivery and address challenges affecting access to HIV care across the state.

“Our discussions also focused on strengthening implementation and increasing enrolment to sustain the gains already recorded,” he said.

Mr Okeke commended the state’s progress, describing the initiative as a significant step toward ensuring sustainable HIV care and expanding access to healthcare services for vulnerable populations statewide.

He called for sustained collaboration among government agencies, development partners and stakeholders to consolidate existing achievements and expand access to HIV services for more beneficiaries across communities.

The executive director reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no person living with HIV in the state was left behind in accessing quality healthcare services.

He emphasised the importance of regular HIV testing, early diagnosis and prompt treatment, while urging sustained efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination associated with the disease statewide.

He said those measures remained critical to ending the HIV epidemic in Anambra, improving treatment outcomes and ensuring that affected persons lived healthy and productive lives.

(NAN)