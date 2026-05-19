The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, handed over recovered monetary exhibits totaling N837,485,389.00 to the Katsina State Government.

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement said the handover followed separate investigations into two major cases involving stolen funds belonging to the state.

In the first case, the Commission recovered N547,015,389.00 following a petition from the Katsina State Government regarding the criminal diversion of nearly N1.3 billion in statutory tax remittances.

According to the official, the funds, which originated from international organisations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and ALIMA, were allegedly systematically diverted into a private bank account by six Board of Internal Revenue Service (BOIRS) staff members and three bank employees.

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The statement added that following the investigation, 12 suspects were charged to court. Six of the suspects were convicted after pleading guilty, while the remaining six are currently standing trial at the Katsina State High Court.

In the second case, the Commission recovered N290,470,000.00 traced to a systemic fraud uncovered by a 2021 intelligence report.

“The investigation revealed that former Sub-Treasurer, Sani Lawal BK, and former Deputy Sub-Treasurer Saadu Maiwada, in the office of the Accountant General of Katsina State, colluded and diverted the sum to their personal companies through unauthorised, substantial cash withdrawals from the Katsina State Sub-Treasury Expenditure Account.

Investigation also revealed that no services were rendered, nor any contracts awarded to warrant the withdrawals, the agency said.

“The suspects had since been charged to court and arraigned on July 11, 2023 on offences bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of funds in both Federal and State High Courts. Trials have commenced and witnesses are testifying before the courts.

“The handover ceremony took place at the Kano Zonal Directorate, where the Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1Friday S. Ebelo, presented the recovered funds to Dr. Kabir Abdullahi Yantumaki, Executive Director of Standard and Compliance, Katsina State Internal Revenue Service”, the statement added.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Ebelo reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that public funds are protected and that individuals entrusted with their management are held accountable.

He noted that the recovery was a result of painstaking investigative work by the officers of the Commission.

He also urged the Katsina State Government to utilise the recovered funds judiciously for the benefit of Katsina State citizens.

“This money belongs to the people of Katsina State, and I will urge that same be used for the betterment of the people of Katsina State,” he said.

He urged public officials to adhere to due process and warned that the EFCC would continue to track all forms of financial malfeasance.

Receiving the drafts, Mr Yantumaki expressed gratitude to the EFCC for its diligence and professionalism. He assured that the recovered funds would be properly channeled into the state’s consolidated revenue account for the benefit of citizens.