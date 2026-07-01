The Nigeria Democratic Congress has uploaded the particulars of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

The National Leader of the (NDC), Seriake Dickson, made this known on his ‘X’ handle.

In the post , Mr Dickson said: “the name of the vice presidential candidate would be uploaded after the completion of the required documentation, while the submission of candidates for other elective positions was also ongoing”.

He said the party had complied with the INEC timetable and noted that there was sufficient time to upload the names of candidates for the National Assembly, governorship and state Houses of Assembly before the respective deadlines.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“There is enough time for all candidates’ names to be submitted to INEC and there is no reason for anyone to panic,” he said.

Mr Dickson also disclosed that the NDC had filed an appeal against a court ruling affecting the party, alongside an application for a stay of execution, adding that both had been served on the INEC chairman with a request for the commission to act in accordance with the law.

He maintained that the NDC remained a duly registered political party, stressing that it had already concluded its nomination processes nationwide through primaries monitored by INEC.

According to him, what remains is the administrative process of submitting the names of qualified candidates through the commission’s portal, to which the party has already been granted access.

The former Bayelsa governor thanked party aspirants for their participation in the primaries, acknowledging that although the process was not without challenges, efforts were ongoing to reconcile aggrieved members.

He assured unsuccessful aspirants that they would be accommodated in the party’s campaign structures and committees, describing them as the backbone of the NDC.

Mr Dickson also commended INEC, led by Joash Amupitan, for what he described as its professionalism, particularly in registering the NDC and two other political parties in compliance with a court order.

He urged the electoral commission, the judiciary and security agencies to remain neutral in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy, expressing confidence that the courts would determine the pending appeal in accordance with the law.

The NDC leader reaffirmed that the party “has come to stay” and called on Nigerians to continue supporting democratic institutions and the country’s multi-party system.