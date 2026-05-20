The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced its gubernatorial screening exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections, with over 80 aspirants participating in the process across the country.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday posted on its X handle, said the exercise drew governorship hopefuls from different states of the federation, describing the turnout as a reflection of growing confidence in the ADC as an alternative political platform.

“The impressive turnout reflects the growing confidence Nigerians are placing in the ADC as a platform for credible leadership, democratic inclusion, grassroots development, and national renewal,” the party said.

It added that the aspirants were united by a shared commitment to accountability, purposeful governance and service to the people.

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The ADC further stated that it remained focused on strengthening its internal democratic processes and presenting capable candidates to Nigerians ahead of the elections.

“As momentum continues to build across the country, the ADC remains focused on strengthening internal democracy and providing Nigerians with capable leaders ready to move the nation forward,” the statement added.

The party recently adjusted its electoral timetable and reduced the cost of nomination forms for aspirants, moves it said were aimed at broadening participation and encouraging more Nigerians to seek elective offices on its platform.