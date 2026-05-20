The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and other airport users that enhanced health surveillance measures have been activated across the country’s international airports following renewed Ebola concerns in parts of Central Africa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, FAAN said the measures were introduced in collaboration with Port Health Services, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and other relevant agencies to strengthen preparedness and prevent possible health risks.

According to the authority, surveillance and passenger monitoring have been intensified, particularly for travellers arriving from high-risk regions.

“Passengers are being screened for symptoms associated with Ebola, and any suspected case will be promptly isolated and subjected to secondary health checks in line with established national and international health protocols,” the statement said.

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FAAN noted that additional emergency response procedures have also been reinforced while airport personnel have undergone increased sensitisation as part of precautionary efforts.

The authority stressed that there is currently no confirmed Ebola case in Nigeria but said it remains vigilant in safeguarding public health and ensuring safe airport operations.

“FAAN remains vigilant and fully committed to safeguarding public health and maintaining safe airport operations,” the agency stated.

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Passengers were also advised to remain calm, cooperate with health screening procedures and report any symptoms to health officials at the airports.

The development comes as health authorities across parts of Africa continue to monitor Ebola-related concerns and strengthen border surveillance to prevent cross-border transmission.

Nigeria’s aviation and health authorities have previously activated similar emergency screening measures during periods of global and regional disease outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and earlier Ebola scares.