The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports suggesting that terrorist groups have established a permanent operational base in Nigeria’s south-west region, describing the recent attack and abduction of pupils and staff in Oyo State as an isolated criminal act rather than evidence of an entrenched insurgency.

Defence spokesperson Michael Onoja, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, “extends his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, the government and people of Oyo State, and the entire nation” over the abduction.

He described the abduction of innocent children and staff as “a callous and reprehensible act that strikes at the heart of every Nigerian,” assuring families that the Armed Forces of Nigeria were deploying their full operational capacity to secure the safe and unconditional release of all victims.

He also urged Nigerians to remain calm, united and cooperate with security agencies during the ongoing operations.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that terrorists invaded two schools in communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting at least 45, including pupils and teachers. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed the attack, revealing that one of the teachers had been killed.

The terrorists marched the victims into the protected forest of Old Oyo National Park. However, the governor also said he’s ready to negotiate with the terrorists.

The abduction has generated reactions with many Nigerians saying that terrorists have established a base in the South-west.

In response, the Defence Headquarters stated that intelligence assessments did not support the claims that terrorists had established any structured or permanent base within forests or hinterlands in the South-west.

According to Defence spokesperson Mr Onoja, the Armed Forces had previously conducted comprehensive clearance operations in the Old Oyo National Park corridor, neutralising the operational capabilities of criminal elements operating within the area.

The latest kidnap incident, he said, was an isolated criminal act and does not reflect the existence of any entrenched terrorist structure in the region.

He also cautioned against narratives capable of creating panic among residents or emboldening criminal elements by exaggerating their operational strength.

Further, Mr Onoja disclosed that troops were actively deployed across the forests in pursuit of the abductors and in search of the victims.

He added that troops had made contact with the criminals two days earlier and had since reorganised to sustain search-and-pursuit operations.

Intensive joint operations involving other security agencies and local vigilantes were ongoing across forest corridors and ungoverned spaces in the zone, he said.

The Defence spokesperson also said the military was engaging local communities for intelligence gathering, stressing that cooperation from residents remained critical to efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted victims safely and quickly.