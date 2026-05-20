At least six federal lawmakers lost their re-election bids as the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the results of its House of Representatives and senatorial primaries in Plateau State on Tuesday night.

The official results were announced by the chairperson of the party’s National Assembly primaries committee in the state, Stella Okotete.

The outcome marked a major internal shake-up within the APC, with four members of the House of Representatives and two senators losing their bids for re-election.

In the House of Representatives contests, Abubakar Shuaibu defeated the incumbent, Daniel Asama, in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency. In Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency, Beni Lar unseated Vincent Bulus.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Joe Dashe also defeated the sitting lawmaker, John Dafaan, in the Qua’anpan/Shendam/Mikang Federal Constituency, while Bitrus Bagos edged out Ajang Iliya in Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency.

The party further declared Ishaya Lalu winner in Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency, while Idris Wase emerged unopposed in Wase Federal Constituency.

Dalyop Fom was announced as the APC candidate for Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

However, the final announcement excluded the result of the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam (PKK) Federal Constituency, where the primary election was engulfed in controversy following the emergence of conflicting results.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that an initial result announced by Monday Daspan declared John Tongshinan winner of the PKK primary.

The declaration was subsequently disputed when another result was announced by Nandom Kura, who declared the incumbent lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, winner of the contest.

Ms Okotete later acknowledged Mr Kura as the authentic returning officer for the primary, a development that cast doubt on the validity of the earlier declaration by Mr Daspan.

The conflicting announcements triggered protests and counter-claims among aspirants and their supporters, forcing the primaries committee to withhold the result from the final declaration pending further review.

The shake-up extended to the Senate, where two senators lost their tickets.

In Plateau North, Simon Mwadkon defeated the sitting senator, Mwadkon Dachungyang, while in Plateau Central, Bitrus Barji emerged winner after defeating Diket Plang.

In contrast, former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, secured the APC ticket for the Plateau South Senatorial District.

Ms Okotete said the primaries were conducted in line with the APC constitution and approved guidelines, adding that only results submitted by duly accredited and recognised electoral officers were announced.

She thanked the Plateau State Government, the party leadership in the state and members for their cooperation during the exercise.

The outcome of the primaries, particularly the sweeping defeat of incumbents and the unresolved PKK contest, highlights rising internal competition within the APC in Plateau State ahead of the 2027 general elections, amid lingering complaints and counter-claims over the conduct of the exercise.