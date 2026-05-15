A presidential aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has said if elected in 2027, he would prioritise large-scale job creation as a strategy to reduce poverty in the country.

Mr Hayatu-Deen, a former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said employment generation should take precedence over economic reforms, arguing that countries with high unemployment often face insecurity and social instability.

He stated this during a town hall meeting organised by Team Rebuild Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

“Jobs change lives. Jobs reduce poverty. Jobs put food on the tables of Nigerian families. Jobs give young people hope and dignity.

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“Countries that create jobs in a large scale build stronger economies and more stable societies. Countries failing to create opportunities become trapped in insecurity and social unrest,” he said.

The presidential hopeful lamented the country’s harsh economic conditions, stating that living standards would improve if more Nigerians had access to sustainable employment.

“For millions of Nigerians, surviving the month has become more important than planning for the future. Nigerians do not just need statistics and speeches. They need real jobs in real communities, paying real wages that improve living conditions.

“Nigeria cannot continue on this path. This moment must focus on solutions for Nigerians, not endless political calculations and partisan interests,” he added.

Mr Hayatu-Deen, an economist, is contesting the ADC presidential ticket alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi ahead of the 2027 election.

He hails from Borno State in Nigeria’s North-east region, while the former vice president is from the neighbouring Adamawa State. Unlike Atiku, who has contested presidential elections repeatedly since 2007, Mr Hayatu-Deen remains relatively unknown on the national political stage.

The ADC is currently split into three distinct groups vying for control of the party structure ahead of the 2027 general elections. Apart from the David Mark-led faction, the most prominent of all, there is Nafiu Bala’s faction and the newly emerged Dumebi Kachikwu faction, each claiming to be the authentic leadership of the party.

The rival factions separately approached the courts over the party’s authentic leadership structure.

Messrs Hayatu-Deen, Atiku and Amaechi are aligned with the David Mark-led faction, which has scheduled its presidential primary for 25 May.