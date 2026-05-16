The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has postponed the screening exercise for its presidential and governorship aspirants to Monday, 18 May.

The party stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Saturday.

It did not, however, give were shifted details on the reason for the postponement.

The party also announced a change in venue for the screening of some federal lawmakers’ aspirants affected by insecurity in parts of the country.

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“Due to the security situation affecting some parts of Northern Nigeria, the screening of affected federal lawmakers’ aspirants will now take place in Abuja,” the statement said.

The statement said all affected aspirants would be contacted with updated schedules and other necessary details.

The party had scheduled the screening of aspirants for 14 and 15 May.

It had also stated that appeals arising from the screening exercise would be heard between 18 and 19 May, with the final list of cleared aspirants scheduled for release on 20 May.