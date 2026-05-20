The Chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State, Tijjani Bilyaminu, has ordered the indefinite closure of Al-Hadeed Private School over alleged rape of four pupils.

​The closure follows the remand of a teacher at the school, popularly known as Uncle Kamal, by a magistrate’s court over the allegation.

A lawyer, Babamasi Suleiman, recounted in a Facebook post on Monday how the school teachers serially raped four sisters, causing injuries to their private parts.

The lawyer said the girls’ mother discovered the ordeal and reported it to the authorities.

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The lawyer identified the ages of the victims as four, five, and seven.

According to the lawyer, the incident came to light after the victims’ mother noticed that one of her daughters was suffering from faecal incontinence.

Upon questioning, the girls revealed that their school teacher had repeatedly sexually assaulted them.

He said ​following an investigation that uncovered undisputed evidence, the suspect was arraigned before a senior magistrate’s court at No. 27, Noman’s Land, in the Fagge Local Government Area.

​The presiding magistrate ordered the suspect to be remanded at a correctional facility. The case has been adjourned until 9 June for a formal hearing.

School closure

The council chairperson, Mr Bilyaminu, said the school closure is to ensure justice for the victims and that the suspect face the full wrath of the law.

​Mr Bilyaminu restated the resolve of his council to protect the rights of children and ensure that violators of such rights face severe consequences.