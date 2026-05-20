Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has described his decisive goal against Liverpool FC during the 2022/2023 Premier League season as one of the most unforgettable moments of his career.

The Nigerian forward scored the winning goal as Nottingham Forest FC defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the City Ground on Matchday 13 of the campaign, handing Forest a massive victory in their battle for Premier League survival.

For Awoniyi, however, the moment carried deeper emotional significance given his complicated history with Liverpool, a club where he spent six years without making a single official first-team appearance.

From Liverpool loanee to Forest hero

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015 shortly after leading Nigeria to victory at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he emerged as one of the brightest attacking talents of his generation.

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Despite his enormous potential, the striker never managed to play competitively for Liverpool due largely to work permit complications at the time. Without a senior appearance for the Super Eagles, he was unable to meet the requirements needed to feature in the Premier League.

As a result, Liverpool repeatedly sent him out on loan across Europe in an effort to aid his development.

During his six-year spell on Liverpool’s books, Awoniyi represented clubs including FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, Gent, Mainz 05, and eventually Union Berlin, where he finally established himself as a prolific striker.

His impressive form in Germany eventually earned him a permanent transfer away from Liverpool, with Nottingham Forest securing his signature following their return to the Premier League.

“Scoring against them was a mixed feeling”

The defining moment arrived on 22 October, 2022.

Forest, desperate for points in their fight against relegation, hosted Liverpool at the City Ground. In the 55th minute, Awoniyi reacted quickest after his initial effort struck the post, calmly slotting home the rebound to secure a famous 1-0 victory.

Reflecting on the moment in an interview with Nottingham Forest’s YouTube channel, the Nigerian admitted the goal brought mixed emotions.

“Nottingham Forest 1-0 against Liverpool on 22 October, 2022. Scoring against them is a bit of mixed feelings,” Awoniyi said.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to play for them, but scoring for Forest against them, and looking at how much we were looking for the points at that time was something I will never forget as well.”

The victory became one of the defining results of Forest’s survival campaign and further strengthened Awoniyi’s connection with the club’s supporters.

Nigerian striker rediscovers form at crucial moment

Awoniyi’s reflections come during one of his strongest runs of form in recent months.

After battling injuries and inconsistency earlier in the campaign, the Nigerian striker has recently rediscovered his sharpness in front of goal, registering five goal involvements, three goals and two assists, across his last five Premier League appearances.

His resurgence has come at an important stage of the season for Nottingham Forest, as they continue to fight to secure their Premier League status while planning for the future under manager Vítor Pereira.

Awoniyi’s recent performances have also reignited discussions surrounding his long-term future at the club amid growing transfer interest from sides across England, Germany and Turkey.

Still, regardless of what happens next in his career, his unforgettable win against Liverpool remains firmly etched in both Nottingham Forest folklore and his personal football journey.