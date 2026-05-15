The battle for the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League Golden Boot is heading for a breathtaking finale, with just one goal separating the leading contenders ahead of a dramatic final day that could simultaneously decide the league title and the crown of the division’s deadliest finisher.

Rangers International striker Godwin Obaje currently leads the scoring chart with 14 goals, but the experienced forward is under intense pressure from a chasing pack led by defending champions Remo Stars captain Victor Mbaoma, Ikorodu City sensation Joseph Arumala, and Wikki Tourists forward Jonathan Mairiga, all tied on 13 goals.

With the margins razor-thin, the Golden Boot race is now perfectly positioned for a chaotic and emotional finish on Matchday 38.

What makes the situation even more fascinating is that several of the league’s top scorers are also directly involved in season-defining fixtures tied to the title race, continental qualification battle and relegation survival fight.

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While Obaje attempts to fire Rangers towards a historic ninth NPFL title, Mbaoma is desperately trying to keep Remo Stars alive in the relegation battle. Arumala, meanwhile, carries Ikorodu City’s hopes of securing continental football in their remarkable second season campaign in the NPFL.

The result is a final weekend where every goal could alter both individual and club destinies.

Obaje vs Arumala: Lagos set for final-day fireworks

The spotlight will inevitably fall on the explosive clash between Rangers International and Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The match already carries enormous significance because Rangers need a victory to guarantee the NPFL title ahead of closest challengers Rivers United. However, it also presents a direct duel between the league’s two most dangerous forwards.

Obaje, a former NPFL top scorer and one of the division’s most experienced strikers, has once again shown why he remains one of the league’s most feared attackers. His physicality, aerial dominance and knack for decisive goals have driven Rangers’ title push throughout the campaign.

The veteran forward has consistently delivered in high-pressure moments, including crucial away fixtures where Rangers relied heavily on defensive discipline and efficient finishing.

Standing directly in his path now is one of the revelations of the season.

Joseph Arumala has become the face of Ikorodu City’s fearless attacking football during their stunning rise in the NPFL. The youngster’s pace, direct running and composure in front of goal have terrorised defenders across the league, helping the Oga Boys remain unbeaten at home this season.

With both players separated by only one goal, Sunday’s encounter could effectively become a winner-takes-all showdown for the Golden Boot.

Mbaoma keeps Remo alive as outsiders lurk

Away from Lagos, Victor Mbaoma enters the final round carrying both personal ambition and enormous club responsibility.

The Remo Stars captain rescued his side with the winning goal in their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Bayelsa United on Matchday 37, a result that kept their survival hopes alive heading into the final game against Bendel Insurance.

Mbaoma’s 13-goal tally underlines his importance to the Sky Blue Stars during a difficult campaign. The experienced striker has repeatedly delivered in key moments and now has the opportunity to finish as the league’s leading scorer while also helping his club avoid relegation.

Jonathan Mairiga also remains mathematically in contention despite Wikki Tourists’ relegation already being confirmed. The forward’s consistency in front of goal has been one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing season for the Bauchi club.

Behind the leading four, Katsina United striker Uche Collins sits fifth with 12 goals and still has an outside chance of overtaking the frontrunners.

Further down the standings, Enyimba FC forward Chidera Michael and Abia Warriors striker Chukwuemeka Obioma both have 11 goals.

The chasing pack on 10 goals includes Bendel Insurance attacker Alex Oweilfaleya, Shooting Stars forward Qamar Adegoke and El Kanemi Warriors striker Daddy Abdulrahman Abdullahi, who all remain mathematically alive despite needing extraordinary final-day performances.

A golden boot race that reflects NPFL’s ruthless competitiveness

Perhaps the clearest indication of the NPFL’s competitiveness this season is the absence of some of the division’s biggest names from the top of the scoring chart.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner, Anas Yusuf, enters the final round with only seven goals and does not even feature in the top 10 scorers this term, having since left for the Algerian League.

Similarly, former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has managed six goals and is nowhere near the podium.

Beyond the individual battle, the Golden Boot race also mirrors the chaos and unpredictability of the wider NPFL campaign. Rangers are chasing history, Rivers United are waiting for a final twist, Ikorodu City are pursuing continental qualification, while clubs like defending champions Remo Stars and Northern powerhouse Kano Pillars are still fighting for survival.

By Sunday evening, one striker will walk away with the league’s most prestigious attacking honour.

But in a season this unpredictable, the final chapter may yet produce one last dramatic twist.