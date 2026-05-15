The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State has arrested three women over the alleged sale of a newborn baby.

The police also announced the recovery of a firearm, hard drugs and a suspected stolen BMW vehicle in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, a deputy superintendent of police, the command said the operations formed part of an intensified crackdown on violent crimes, illegal drug activities and organised criminal networks.

According to the statement, the three women were arrested on 13 May following a complaint by a resident identified simply as Sifon, who alleged that his newborn son was sold without his knowledge or consent shortly after birth.

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The suspects were identified as Ekemini Godwin, 19, from Ikot Obioma Village; Endurance Sunday, 26, from Nkwot Ikono Village; and Alice Emmanuel, 50, also from Nkwot Ikono Village, all residing in the Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The police said preliminary investigation showed the complainant’s wife gave birth to a baby boy on 7 May, but the suspects allegedly conspired and sold the child to a woman identified as Eno Peter from Ikpe Atai Village in Ikono Local Government Area for N145,000.

“The suspects allegedly conspired and unlawfully sold the newborn child without the consent or knowledge of the father,” the statement said.

The police said operatives moved swiftly after receiving the report, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the baby.

According to the police, the suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation, while investigations have been expanded to uncover other persons connected to the alleged trafficking syndicate and possible illegal child adoption network operating within and outside Akwa Ibom.

Firearm, drugs recovered

The police said in a separate operation carried out on the same day, operatives raided a suspected criminal hideout at Efa Village in Etinan Local Government Area.

During the raid, police said they arrested a suspect identified as Bassey Dennis, 32, from Ata Efa Village.

The statement said Items recovered from him included a dane gun, a live cartridge, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and substances suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice”.

The police described the recovered firearms and hard drugs as a serious threat to public safety, noting that such items are often linked to violent crimes.

The command said investigations were ongoing to determine the source of the firearm and identify possible accomplices connected to the suspect.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a few days ago the arrest of suspected member of a robbery gang and the recovery of a pistol.

Suspected stolen BMW intercepted

The police also said operatives intercepted a silver-coloured BMW 5 Series vehicle without a registration number during a routine stop-and-search operation along Abak Road in Uyo on 14 May.

According to the statement, the unidentified driver abandoned the vehicle and fled while being questioned by officers.

The vehicle has since been taken into police custody for investigations to determine whether it is connected to theft, armed robbery or other criminal activities.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, commended officers involved in the operations for what he described as professionalism and tactical efficiency.

Mr Azare warned individuals involved in child trafficking, armed robbery, cultism, illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking to desist or face prosecution.

The police commissioner urged residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies, assuring them that such information would be treated confidentially.