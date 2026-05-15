Former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2027 Sokoto South Senatorial election.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket for the election has been handed to the state’s former Commissioner for Finance, Farouk Yabo.

The Sokoto State Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Amir Aminu, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with The Punch Newspaper on Friday, stating that the move was a selfless act intended to foster stability.

“Senator Tambuwal decided to relinquish the ticket to promote harmony and strengthen internal democracy in the party. The move by our leader is a reflection of our party’s ideology of grooming young and vibrant leaders,” the Punch quoted Mr Aminu as saying.

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The ADC leadership further noted its commitment to generational shifts in leadership, revealing that most of the party’s House of Representatives tickets in the state have also been allocated to younger candidates.

Mr Tambuwal represented the Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency from 2003–2015 and served as the 12th Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015.

He later served two terms as the Governor of Sokoto State between 2015 and 2023. Initially elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, he defected back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

Mr Tambuwal ran for president but controversially withdrew to back Atiku Abubakar at the PDP national convention in 2023, following which he took the party’s senatorial ticket and was elected from the Sokoto South District.

He recently defected from the PDP to the ADC, citing the need for a new political coalition to challenge the APC-led administration under President Bola Tinubu in 2027.