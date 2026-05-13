Abia Warriors F.C. have suspended technical adviser Imama Amapakabo and chief coach Bethel Oji over alleged acts of insubordination, with former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu immediately placed in temporary charge of the club.

The development was confirmed in an official letter signed by the club chairman, John Obuh.

According to the statement, both Amapakabo and Oji have been suspended from all football-related activities pending the outcome of ongoing investigations into the incidents.

“Abia Warriors have suspended Imama Amapakabo and Bethel Oji from all club activities with immediate effect over alleged acts of insubordination,” the letter stated.

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The club further confirmed that Shorunmu and his assistants had already been directed to take over responsibility for the team until further notice.

“Ike Shorunmu and his assistants have been directed to immediately take charge of the team’s operations until further notice.”

The suspension reportedly followed internal disagreements surrounding Abia Warriors’ performances in two key matches, their FA Cup semi-final clash against Ahudiyannem F.C. and the club’s Nigeria Premier Football League home defeat to Kun Khalifat F.C.

Club management accused the coaching crew of allegedly disregarding directives and tactical advice relating to team selection and in-game adjustments during both encounters.

According to the club hierarchy, the alleged refusal to comply with instructions contributed significantly to disappointing defeats that embarrassed both the club and Abia State.

Abia Warriors also confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing and instructed the suspended officials to cooperate fully with the investigative panel whenever invited.

The crisis comes at a difficult period for the Umuahia-based club, whose hopes of securing a return to continental football have effectively collapsed following inconsistent results in the closing weeks of the NPFL season.

Abia Warriors had initially positioned themselves among the league’s surprise contenders earlier in the campaign, with strong performances raising hopes of qualifying for CAF interclub competitions.

However, a poor run of results late in the season ultimately derailed those ambitions.

Their final league fixture against Warri Wolves F.C now carries little competitive significance beyond ending the campaign on a positive note.

For Shorunmu, the appointment represents another major responsibility in Nigerian football.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper remains one of the country’s most respected football figures following a distinguished playing career that included appearances at the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

After retirement, he transitioned into coaching and previously served within Nigeria’s national team setup as a goalkeeping coach, working across different levels of the national teams.

He now faces the immediate challenge of stabilising Abia Warriors amid internal tension and uncertainty surrounding the club’s technical department.

The suspension of Amapakabo also marks another difficult chapter for one of the NPFL’s most experienced coaches.

The former Rangers International F.C. title-winning manager has previously enjoyed success in Nigerian football, including leading Rangers to the NPFL title in 2016 and working with several top-flight clubs across the country.

However, the latest controversy now raises fresh questions over the direction of Abia Warriors as the season approaches its conclusion.