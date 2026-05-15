To ensure a smooth 2026 Hajj operation and safeguard the welfare of Zamfara pilgrims, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the constitution of a 10-member Amirul Hajj Committee.

Disclosing the development, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the delegation will monitor the activities of the State Hajj Commission and coordinate the activities of other sub-committees for the general wellbeing of the Zamfara pilgrims throughout the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The first batch of intending pilgrims from Zamfara State will depart for Jeddah on Friday, 15 May 2026, from Gusau International Airport recently completed by Governor Dauda Lawal’s rescue administration.

This marks the first time in the state’s history that pilgrims will fly directly to the Holy Land from within Zamfara.

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The Amirul Hajj committee is as follows:

1. Hon Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, Speaker, ZMHA Leader of Delegation

2. Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, Emir of Anka, Deputy Leader

3. Hon Nura Dahiru Birnin Magaji, Member ZMHA Member

4. Hon Kamilu Saidu, Member ZMHA, Member

5. Hon Suleman Adamu Gummi, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Member

6. Saidu Maikwano, UCC, Member

7. Bello Aliyu Acha, Member

8. Women Representative I, Member

9. Women Representative II, Member

10. Sanusi Umar Karakkai, Director Cabinet Affairs, Secretary.

Governor Lawal charges the committee to ensure full compliance with both Nigerian and Saudi Arabian regulations throughout the 2026 Hajj exercise.