The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), one of Nigeria’s leading election monitoring organisations, has condemned alleged comments by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, warning that statements capable of inciting violence ahead of the 2027 general elections pose a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement shared by its chairperson, Auwal Musa, who is better known as Rafsanjani, TMG described remarks reportedly linked to Mr Pantami over political developments in Gombe State as “inflammatory, irresponsible and dangerous,” particularly coming from a prominent religious and political figure.

Pantami’s comment

TMG’s reaction followed comments made by Mr Pantami recently during an interview with BBC Hausa in which he threatened what he described as a robust, law-backed resistance to the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Gombe State.

The former minister rejected claims that the party adopted a genuine consensus arrangement to produce businessman Jamilu Gwamna as its governorship candidate, arguing that the process violated electoral guidelines and party rules.

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“If injustice stands, expect fierce resistance — you will see a level of resistance never seen before in Nigeria,” Mr Pantami warned.

Although Mr Pantami maintained that any action taken would follow constitutional and legal procedures, TMG said such rhetoric could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions and embolden political violence.

“TMG condemns in the strongest possible terms any rhetoric capable of encouraging electoral violence, intimidation or unrest,” the organisation said.

“Democracy thrives through peaceful participation, credible elections and respect for the will of the people, not threats, desperation or incitement.”

The group stressed that elections must be determined through transparent and lawful processes at the ballot box rather than through coercion, manipulation or violence.

TMG also condemned killings linked to political violence and party primaries, warning against what it described as the growing desperation among politicians to capture and retain power at all costs.

According to the organisation, political actors should avoid statements and actions capable of worsening the hardship already faced by Nigerians amid economic difficulties, insecurity, poverty and unemployment.

The group further expressed concern over what it called the increasing commercialisation of politics and party primaries in Nigeria, alleging that money, manipulation and personal interests are beginning to overshadow competence, integrity and public service.

“The extreme desperation of some politicians to retain power threatens democratic values and national stability,” the statement added.

TMG said public office holders must remain accountable to citizens, noting that transparency and accountability remain essential pillars of democratic governance.

The organisation also urged religious leaders to use their platforms to promote peace, unity and tolerance rather than deepen political divisions.

According to TMG, religious platforms should never be used to inflame political tensions, spread divisive rhetoric or encourage actions capable of destabilising the democratic process.

“Religious leaders occupy positions of moral authority and must lead by example in promoting peaceful coexistence, democratic values and responsible civic engagement,” the statement said.

The organisation further urged political and religious actors to focus attention on addressing pressing national challenges, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment and social injustice.

Reaffirming its commitment to electoral integrity, TMG called on Nigerians to participate actively in the democratic process by registering to vote, collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and engaging peacefully during the 2027 elections.

It also urged political parties, candidates, security agencies, the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold neutrality, fairness and the rule of law throughout the electoral process.

TMG warned against violence, hate speech, ethnic or religious division, political thuggery and the abuse of state institutions for electoral advantage.

“The 2027 elections must be anchored on integrity, transparency, accountability and the genuine will of the Nigerian people,” the organisation stressed.

“Nigeria’s democracy can only progress when leaders place national interest above personal ambition.”

The group said it would continue to monitor the political and pre-election environment and report actions capable of undermining electoral credibility or peaceful democratic participation.

Background

The statement comes amid growing tensions within the All Progressives Congress⁠ in Gombe State over the party’s governorship succession plans ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Pantami recently rejected the adoption of Mr Gwamna as the APC’s consensus governorship candidate following a stakeholders’ meeting presided over by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya.

The former minister described the process as a “coronation” rather than a legitimate consensus arrangement.

In the BBC Hausa interview, Mr Pantami said a valid consensus process must satisfy three conditions, including voluntary agreement by all aspirants. The two other conditions, according to Mr Pantami, are representation for absent aspirants and strict compliance with legal guidelines.

He alleged that aspirants were given less than 20 hours’ notice for a crucial meeting and that requests for an extension to allow broader participation were ignored.

Mr Pantami also accused the party leadership of failing to provide aspirants with guidelines for the consensus arrangement despite earlier assurances by Governor Yahaya that the process would be transparent and fair.

He maintained that the process violated provisions of the Electoral Act and insisted that the party should conduct direct primaries instead.

Despite his objections, the former minister urged his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while his legal team reviews the development.

The disagreement has reportedly drawn opposition from other influential APC figures in the state, including former Governor Danjuma Goje and Senator Saidu Alkali, who were also said to have rejected the consensus arrangement.

The dissenting bloc argued that imposing a candidate under the guise of consensus could deepen divisions within the party ahead of the general elections.

However, the Gombe APC leadership has defended the adoption of Mr Gwamna, saying the decision followed extensive consultations aimed at avoiding a divisive primary contest and preserving party unity.

The development has heightened concerns over possible litigation, internal fragmentation and a potential direct primary contest within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.