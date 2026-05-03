Isa Pantami, the former minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has suspended one of his social media aides indefinitely for labelling political opponents as “hypocrites.”

​Mr Pantami, a governorship hopeful in Gombe State, distanced himself from the remarks, stating that he did not authorise the now-deleted statement posted on his verified Facebook page.

“My attention has been drawn to a post on this page by one of the admins, containing a strongly worded message suggesting that anyone who does not support Prof. Pantami is a hypocrite, and that any cleric who does not support him is equally a hypocrite.

“I would like to state clearly that this message was not authorised by me, nor does it represent our approach to leading the affairs of our state. Furthermore, the admin in question has been placed under suspension until further notice,” he stated, without naming the aide.

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Mr Pantami said his experience in public space has made him understand the value of criticism as a vital aspect that shapes discourse.

“First, it is important to note that in politics, everyone is valued and respected, regardless of sectarian differences. Moreover, as an administrator, academic, former Minister, and, most importantly, a religious cleric myself, I understand the value of criticism. It is a vital ingredient that shapes discourse, upholds standards, and sustains development.

“I would also like to state that, as a politician aspiring to lead a heterogeneous, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society, I am for everyone. Islam equally enjoins every leader to be just to all, irrespective of differences, and I hold firmly to these values.

“It is also noteworthy to reiterate that my team comprises individuals of impeccable character from diverse ethno-religious backgrounds. It includes people of different faiths, both Christians and Muslims, as we understand that our diversity across many dimensions makes us stronger and greater as a people” Mr Pantami said.

Mr Pantami, is eyeing the Gombe State governorship to succeed Inuwa Yahaya, who is rounding off his constitutionally allowed two terms in office.