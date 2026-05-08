The Centre for Inclusive Social Development (CISD) is pleased to announce a formal partnership with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigeria’s foremost agency for civic education and values promotion, following the approval of the NOA Director General.

This collaboration brings together CISD’s commitment to inclusive social development with NOA’s nationwide infrastructure for public awareness and citizen engagement. Under the partnership, both organisations will work jointly on initiatives spanning awareness-raising, value reorientation, and the sensitisation of Nigerian citizens to civic issues, which include the promotion of the National Identity Project and the National Values Charter.

“This partnership reflects our belief that sustainable social development begins with an informed and values-driven citizenry,” said Folahan Johnson, the Executive Director of CISD.

Working alongside NOA gives us access to platforms and expertise that will amplify our reach and deepen the impact of our programmes across communities.”

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The partnership will leverage NOA’s extensive national network, spanning zonal and state offices, to extend CISD’s programmes to a broader cross-section of Nigerians.

Among the initiatives set to benefit is Civic Talk, CISD’s public engagement platform designed to foster open, informed conversations on governance and civic matters, which will now reach wider audiences through NOA’s platforms. Joint activities are also expected to include public sensitisation campaigns, community engagement events, and multimedia awareness drives across radio, television, and community platforms.

The collaboration is valid for one year, with the possibility of renewal subject to performance, and is coordinated through NOA’s Special Duties and Zonal Coordination (SDZC) department.

CISD remains committed to building a Nigeria where every community has the tools, knowledge, and institutional support to drive its own development. This partnership with NOA marks a significant step toward that vision.