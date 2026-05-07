The police in Cross River State say they have apprehended two officers over suspected arms support to warring communities in the state.

Sunday Eitokpah, the police spokesperson in Cross River, disclosed this in a statement in Calabar on Thursday.

It should be recalled that hostilities have renewed between Ugep and Idomi communities in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River.

Mr Eitokpah, an assistant superintendent of police, said the two suspects were apprehended during a joint police-army routine search operation in Biase Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

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He said preliminary investigations revealed that the two officers were attached to the police command in Akwa Ibom State.

“They rode on a motorcycle. Firearms and live ammunition were found in their possession.

“They were immediately taken into custody and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Calabar,” he said.

He said that the police was carrying out full investigation on the matter.

The spokesperson said that neither status nor affiliation would deter the police from prosecuting anybody found culpable of crime.

Mr Eitokpah stated that the Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Rashid Afegbua, had zero tolerance for crime, and would stop at nothing to rid the state of criminals.

“The police commissioner has directed personnel to ensure thoroughness and professionalism in carrying out their duties,” he said.

He said that the command remained committed to its duty to protect lives and property across the state.

(NAN)