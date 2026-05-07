The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has revealed its plan to extend operating days to Saturdays in order to provide additional assistance to taxpayers requiring support with the new tax system.

The tax authority disclosed the additional opening hours in a statement signed by its executive chairman, Zacch Adedeji, on Thursday, noting that its tax offices will operate from 8 May to 27 June 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm on Saturdays.

The NRS explained that it extended its operating hours to provide required support to the taxpayers with the newly launched system, Rev360, and facilitate seamless compliance during the June peak companies’ income tax filing period.

The NRS’s Rev360 was launched on 30 April as a next-generation tax administration platform, a transition to Tax Administration 3.0. The tax body said the platform introduces a more advanced, integrated, and intelligent ecosystem to meet taxpayers’ demands.

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In statements announcing an extension to its working period on Thursday, the tax authority said that the efforts will also improve access to tax services outside regular weekday hours.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) hereby informs the general public, particularly taxpayers, that all Emerging, Medium, Large, and Government Business Offices nationwide will be open on Saturdays from 8 May to 27 June, 2026. Opening Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“This initiative is part of the commitment of the Service to provide additional taxpayer support and service delivery as the rollout of Rev360 Phase I Tax Administration System commences for Medium and Emerging Taxpayer segments.

“The extended Saturday operations are designed to provide additional assistance to taxpayers requiring support with the new system, facilitate seamless compliance during the June peak companies’ income tax filing period, and improve access to tax services outside regular weekday hours,” the NRS stated.

The tax authority encouraged the taxpayers to take advantage of the extension of operation hours to resolve tax-related matters, seek guidance, and ensure timely compliance with their obligations.

“The NRS remains dedicated to delivering efficient, transparent, and taxpayer-focused services,” the NRS stated.