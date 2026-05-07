The police in Enugu State say they have detained two suspects, including a military impersonator, and cultist for unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition in separate operations.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in the state, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said police operatives recovered firearms, ammunition, and other incriminating exhibits from the suspects.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said that on 26 April at about 11a.m., operatives attached to the command’s Department of Operations, while on routine patrol at “Naira Triangle” along Abakaliki Road, Enugu, detained one Victory Anyegbulam, 20.

“A search conducted on him led to the recovery of one cut-to-size gun, two live cartridges, and a substance suspected to be cannabis.

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“The suspect confessed to being a member of the Neo Black (Aye) Confraternity,” he said.

The spokesperson said that in a similar operation on 23 April at about 1:42 p.m., the same operatives detained one Emmanuel Uzondu, 34, along Unity Estate Road, Enugu.

He said, “A locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol was recovered from him.

“The suspect initially claimed to be a serving member of the Nigerian Air Force but later confessed during interrogation to desertion and dismissal from the Force.”

Mr Ndukwe said that investigations were ongoing, and the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, had reiterated the command’s commitment to ridding of the state of criminals.

The commissioner urged members of the public to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive by providing credible information to the police.

(NAN)