Street-pop artiste Portable saw his unbeaten run in celebrity boxing come to an end on Friday night, after social media comedian Carter Efe secured a dominant unanimous decision victory at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos.

The bout, staged at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, delivered on pre-fight hype, but it was Efe who controlled proceedings from start to finish, earning identical 27-30 scorecards from all three judges.

The result brings a halt to Portable’s run as the face of Nigeria’s growing celebrity boxing scene.

Heading into the fight, the ZaZoo crooner had built momentum with victories over fellow entertainers, including Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington, claiming two belts and positioning himself as the self-styled “celebrity boxing king.”

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True to form, he entered the ring with confidence, and a warning.

“I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you, and I beat them. I will beat you now,” Portable had declared before the fight.

Efe’s response was brief, but telling.

“One punch and you fall.”

Fight breakdown: Efe’s control vs Portable’s chaos

Once the bell rang, the contrast in styles became clear.

Portable started aggressively in the opening round, throwing wild and unstructured punches in his trademark high-energy approach. But Efe, with a height advantage and calmer presence, absorbed the early pressure and responded with measured counters, landing sharp uppercuts and body shots that immediately exposed openings.

The pattern held in the second round.

Portable continued with wide swings and frequent clinches, but Efe adjusted, tightening his combinations and finding rhythm. His punches carried more precision and consistency, gradually shifting control firmly in his favour.

By the third round, the fight had settled into a familiar script, Efe dictating the exchanges while Portable struggled to land clean shots. The comedian’s accuracy and composure ensured he finished stronger, leaving little doubt in the judges’ minds.

Context: Celebrity Boxing on the rise

Events like Chaos in the Ring reflect a growing trend in Nigeria’s entertainment space, where music, comedy, and combat sports intersect to create spectacle-driven contests.

Portable’s earlier wins had helped elevate the format, drawing attention and building a narrative around personality-driven rivalries. But Efe’s victory introduces a new dynamic, one where performance, not just persona, determines the outcome.

A new Champion emerges

With the unanimous decision, Carter Efe not only claimed victory but also established himself as the new standard in the celebrity boxing scene.

For Portable, it is a setback, but one that fits his unpredictable career arc.

For Efe, it is a statement.

And for the audience, it is a reminder that in the ring, talk counts for little.

Execution decides everything.