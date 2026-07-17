The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has coordinated the successful reception of 1,516 vulnerable Nigerians voluntarily repatriated from the Republic of South Africa between 11 June 11 and 15 July.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying the Federal Government coordinated the exercise in collaboration with relevant agencies and partners.

It said the repatriation involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Others include the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the National Identity Management Commission, Port Health Services, security agencies, and MTN.

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According to NEMA, the returnees arrived in seven batches through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, aboard Air Peace and South African Airways flights.

It said the first batch of 258 returnees arrived on 11 June aboard Air Peace, followed by 66 returnees on 24 June via South African Airways.

The agency said 298 returnees arrived on 30 June, while another 266 were received on 3 July aboard Air Peace.

It added that the fifth batch of 284 returnees arrived on 9 July, followed by 39 others on 10 July 10 through South African Airways.

NEMA said the seventh and final batch of 305 returnees arrived on 15 July, bringing the total to 1,516.

The agency said it played a leading operational role in coordinating the reception of the returnees and facilitating arrangements for their onward transportation to various destinations in collaboration with partner agencies.

It commended all stakeholders whose support ensured the successful completion of the voluntary repatriation exercise.

NEMA also lauded its Lagos Operations Office, led by the Head of Operations on behalf of the Director-General, Zubaida Umar, for ensuring the successful reception, processing and onward movement of the returnees.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to provide coordinated humanitarian support during emergency evacuations, voluntary repatriation, and other humanitarian operations, in line with its statutory mandate.

(NAN)