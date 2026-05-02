The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aishatu Dahiru, aka Binani, has officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mrs Dahiru announced her decision during a visit to the party’s National Leader, Seriake Dickson, at his Abuja residence. This move comes after a brief stay in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Binani was controversially declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, but the electoral commission’s headquarters, later declared the declaration of Mrs Dahiru as ” null, void, and of no effect”.

Mrs Dahiru unsuccessfully sought the Federal High Court, Abuja, to validate the declaration of the results declared by Mr Ari.

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Before joining the NDC, she joined ADC and led a faction opposing the other led by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

​The Binani faction later announced a mass resignation of its members from the ADC. The development was announced in a communique signed by Mijiyewa Kugama and Saidu Komsiri, following a stakeholders’ meeting held on 18 April.

She alleged total collapse of internal democracy in the ADC and the manipulation of party congresses as the primary reasons for her group’s exit.

The group rejected the “elected” leadership in Adamawa, labelling the entire process that produced it as a sham.

The faction stated that the congresses conducted under the leadership of Ishaya Bauka were “fundamentally flawed” and orchestrated to impose pre-selected candidates against the will of the party’s rank and file.

The Binani group also accused the party’s national and state leadership of flagrantly ignoring the Nigerian judiciary to achieve their aims.

Binani is expected to resume her bid to become the first woman to be elected governor in Nigeria in her new party.