Carlos Corberán has opened the door to a tactical shift ahead of Valencia CF’s clash with Atletico Madrid, hinting at the possibility of deploying a two-striker system featuring Umar Sadiq and Hugo Duro.

The suggestion comes at a crucial stage of Valencia’s season, with the club still navigating a tense battle to avoid relegation in La Liga.

Sadiq’s resurgence sparks selection debate

Since arriving at the Mestalla during the winter transfer window, Sadiq has steadily worked his way into form. The Nigerian striker has now scored in back-to-back matches against Mallorca and Girona, a run that has reignited discussions about his role in the starting lineup.

His recent performances have not only delivered goals but also added a physical presence and movement in attack that Valencia had lacked earlier in the campaign.

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While Sadiq’s rise has caught attention, Duro’s contributions this season remain difficult to overlook.

The Spanish forward has registered nine goals in 31 league appearances, providing a steady attacking outlet in a team that has struggled for consistency. His form has fueled calls for him to retain a starting role, creating a selection dilemma for Corberán.

Corberán: “It depends on the Game”

Addressing the possibility of pairing both forwards, Corberán pointed to a previous meeting against Atletico Madrid where the combination proved effective.

“Last year, when we played against Atletico Madrid at home, they both played together, and I liked it,” he said during his pre-match press conference. “It all depends on what the game needs at any given moment.”

The Valencia boss made it clear that while the option is on the table, it will be dictated by tactical demands rather than sentiment.

Balancing attack and structure

Corberán emphasised that deploying two natural strikers can be particularly useful when his side is looking to apply sustained pressure on opponents.

“Having two pure strikers is interesting when the team are putting a lot of pressure on the opposition,” he explained. “It’s important sometimes to use players who help with the build-up play and the attack.”

That balance remains key.

The manager also highlighted the role of Lucas Beltrán, describing him as a hybrid forward operating between midfield and attack.

“Lucas Beltrán is a number 9.5; he’s closer to the attacking midfield position. Sadiq and Hugo are different from Lucas. We have alternatives.”

Tactical decision ahead of Atletico test

As Valencia prepare for one of their toughest fixtures of the season, the decision over structure could prove decisive.

For Sadiq, it is an opportunity to build on his growing momentum. For Duro, it is about maintaining his place as a consistent goal threat.

And for Corberán, it is a question of balance, finding the right combination to unlock a disciplined Atletico Madrid side while maintaining defensive stability.

With survival still on the line, every tactical call carries weight.

And this one could shape the outcome.