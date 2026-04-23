A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has condemned Femi Gbajabiamila for asking a federal lawmaker from Kogi State, Leke Abejide, to remain in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and “fight and scatter” the opposition party.

Mr George, a former national vice chairperson of the PDP (South), spoke on Wednesday when he appeared as a guest on Arise News’ The Morning Show.

The comment

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, urged Mr Abejide, who represents Yagba Federal Constituency, to remain in the ADC and “scatter” the party.

“I know you to be a committed party man, a fighter who does not like to be cheated,” Mr Gbajabiamila, a member of the ruling APC, told Mr Abejide.

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He continued: “My charge to you is to stay in that same ADC. Fight them. Scatter them. Hold on to your party, ADC. Do not allow them. We like what you are doing. Continue.”

Mr Abejide moved from the APC to the ADC ahead of the 2019 general election after he failed to secure APC’s ticket for Yagba Constituency which he won under the ADC.

‘Monumental political mistake’

Speaking on the TV programme on Wednesday, Mr George described Mr Gbajabiamila’s comment as a “monumental political mistake.”

The PDP chieftain said he was shocked that the chief of staff could make such a mistake.

“He (Gbajabiamila) was utterly wrong. And he must apologise to the public for that statement.

“I don’t agree with him. I disagree completely. And for me, personally, my advice to him is to withdraw the statement,” he said.

Rufai Oseni, one of the programme anchors, stressed that apology was not necessary given that the APC and its members had been linked to efforts to destabilise opposition political parties like the ADC.

But Mr George argued that as a human being, Mr Gbajabiamila could regret the comment and apologise if he considers his remarks to be wrong.

“He is my brother. I cannot denounce him. But he was not right. And he can never be right. And I will never support him on that issue.

“It was utter nonsense. And he should withdraw it,” he said.