The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly threatening to shoot a traditional ruler with a locally made pistol in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the suspect, identified as Bassey Udo Idiong, was arrested on Wednesday following a distress call that he stormed the monarch’s palace armed with the weapon.

In a statement sent to this newspaper on Friday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, said a pistol was recovered from the suspect.

Alleged palace attack

The police said its control room received a distress call at about 9:00 p.m. on 1 July from a man whose identity was withheld.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The caller reportedly informed the police that Mr Idiong, “a 42-year-old male from the same community, had stormed his palace armed with a locally made pistol and threatened to shoot him.”

The police said operatives were immediately deployed to the scene.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, operatives of the Command mobilised to the scene. The suspect was professionally disarmed without incident and taken into custody, while the locally made pistol was recovered as an exhibit.”

The command said the intervention prevented what could have resulted in “a tragic loss of life.”

Investigation underway

The police said the suspect would remain in custody while detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the statement, investigators are working to determine the source of the recovered firearm, establish the motive behind the alleged threat, and identify any accomplices linked to the suspect.

The command added that the suspect would be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.

Background

The latest arrest comes amid a series of police operations targeting violent crime, drug trafficking and illegal firearms across Akwa Ibom.

On 17 June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that police arrested three suspects over alleged armed robbery and cultism in separate operations in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, recovering firearms and other exhibits.

READ ALSO: Abducted Ekiti church worshippers freed after 67 days in captivity

Earlier, on 15 June, this newspaper reported that police arrested a suspected drug dealer during a raid in Itu Local Government Area. The operation also led to the arrest of two suspects linked to a stolen tricycle and the recovery of suspected methamphetamine, a toy firearm and ritual-related items.

Similarly, on 1 June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that police recovered a locally made pistol and a cache of substances suspected to be cannabis during an intelligence-led operation in Ibeno Local Government Area. Although no arrests were made, the command said the recovered items were believed to be linked to criminal activities and pledged to track down those responsible