The Kano State Government says it has concluded arrangements to conduct a mass wedding for 1,500 couples under its Marriage Social Welfare Initiative, popularly known as “Auren Gata”.

The Deputy Commander-General (DCG) of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Mujahideen Aminudeen, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

Mr Aminudeen said that the initiative, being implemented under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf, was part of efforts to support vulnerable members of society.

He explained that the decision to organise the mass wedding followed the successes recorded in the previous exercises.

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According to him, the positive outcomes of earlier programmes encouraged the government to commit more resources to sustain the initiative.

He added that the governor had directed that all necessary arrangements for the exercise be concluded before the end of May.

The DCG said the scheme was designed to promote social stability and support individuals who are willing to start a family.

He explained that intending couples must follow the laid-down processes before being considered for the programme.

Mr Aminudeen said that the processes included obtaining endorsement from the relevant traditional leaders within their respective communities.

He added that applicants must also express mutual consent to live together as husband and wife before filling and submitting forms for approval.

Mr Aminudeen, however, dismissed allegations that the board imposed marriages on participants or selected beneficiaries without due process.

He revealed that participation in the programme is entirely voluntary and based on the willingness of both parties.

Mr Aminudeen further said that all prospective couples would undergo medical screening to ensure compatibility.

He listed the tests to include HIV, genotype and other medical checks aimed at ensuring sound health of the would-be marriage partners.

The DCG added that pregnancy tests would also be conducted on women applicants as part of measures to safeguard the dignity and well-being of the participants.

(NAN)