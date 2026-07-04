The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has received with deep concern reports of the abduction of journalist Stanley Ugagbe by security operatives.

Preliminary information indicates that Ugagbe was taken into custody shortly after Secret Reporters, the online news platform where he works, published an investigative report.

According to available reports, four unidentified men abducted the journalist from his residence in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Secret Reporters, Fejiro Oliver, alleged that officers of the Nigeria Police Force carried out the operation while Ugagbe was returning home from an official training programme.

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According to Oliver:

“They took him to his house and went to his room in Jikwoyi to seize his official laptop and phone before whisking him away to an unknown location.

“Our lawyer and editor, alongside a senior reporter, searched the former SARS facility, the FCT Police Command and the Force Headquarters without finding him. Another reporter visited the Jikwoyi and Karu police stations to determine whether the officers involved had documented their operation, but found no such record. They also checked the detention facilities at both stations, and he was not there.”

As of the time of issuing this statement, Ugagbe’s whereabouts remain unknown.

IPI Nigeria strongly condemns both the manner of his arrest and the decision to hold him incommunicado. He has reportedly been denied access to his family, legal representatives and employer, contrary to the constitutional rights guaranteed to every Nigerian.

At a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with serious security challenges, it is disturbing that security agencies still resort to unlawful arrests and detention practices that disregard constitutional safeguards and due process.

The continued criminalisation of legitimate journalistic work by security agencies not only undermines press freedom and the rule of law but also damages the democratic credentials and international reputation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

IPI Nigeria, therefore, calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the relevant security agencies to immediately produce Ugagbe, disclose the legal basis for his arrest, grant him immediate access to his lawyers and family, and, if there is credible evidence of any offence, either charge him promptly before a competent court or release him without further delay.

Under Nigeria’s Constitution and established principles of justice, every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. Any prolonged detention without lawful justification constitutes a grave violation of Mr Ugagbe’s fundamental rights.

IPI Nigeria once again warns against the growing trend of using security agencies to intimidate, harass or silence journalists over their professional work. Individuals or institutions who believe they have been defamed or otherwise injured by a publication have adequate legal remedies through the courts. Resorting to arrests and intimidation instead of due legal process has no place in a constitutional democracy.

We also urge the Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies to ensure that officers under their command respect the rule of law and refrain from intervening in matters that are essentially civil in nature.

A free press is indispensable to democracy.

Journalism is not a crime.

Ahmed I. Shekarau

Secretary, IPI Nigeria

Tobi Soniyi

Legal Adviser/Chair, Advocacy Committee