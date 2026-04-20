The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6, Calabar, Auwal Mohammed, has ordered immediate joint security operations following a pirate attack on a passenger ferry along the Calabar–Oron waterways.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that gunmen ambushed a ferry travelling from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron, Akwa Ibom State, and abducted 15 passengers.

According to a police statement on Monday, the directive mandates the Commissioners of Police in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states to launch coordinated, intelligence-led operations to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The commissioners, Rashid Afegbua in Cross River and Baba Azare in Akwa Ibom, are to work closely with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies to secure the waterways and dismantle criminal networks operating in the area.

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“The rescue of the abducted victims remains a top operational priority,” Mr Mohammed said, according to the statement signed by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Jefferson Osupe.

He called on the police commands to set aside jurisdictional limitations and deploy all available resources for the operation.

Mr Mohammed also reassured residents and maritime operators in both states of the police’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to report suspicious activities, especially in coastal and riverine communities.

Discrepancies over ferry

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Cross River State Command, Eitokpah Sunday, confirmed the abduction to reporters and noted that the ferry that carried the passengers is operated by SeaExpress Transit Limited.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES reached out to SeaExpress Transit Limited through its official phone line, a woman who responded to the call denied that its passengers were abducted.

The Calabar–Oron waterways have witnessed repeated attacks in recent months.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct 15 passengers on Nigerian waterways

The frequent attacks have coincided with increased reliance on water transport due to the deplorable condition of the Calabar–Itu Federal Highway.

The latest incident occurred about seven months after 17 passengers were abducted in September 2025 along the same route. In April 2025, another 20 passengers travelling from Oron to Calabar were also kidnapped.

Kidnapping for ransom remains widespread across Nigeria, with victims ranging from students to clerics.