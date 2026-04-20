Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army say they have intercepted suspected logistics couriers and recovered ammunition in separate operations in Kogi State, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt armed groups operating in the area.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Hassan Abdullahi, said in a statement on Monday that the operations were based on intelligence over a three-month period targeting supply networks linked to suspected terrorists.

Mr Abdullahi said troops on 20 April mounted a checkpoint at Oshokoshoko along the Obajana–Kabba Road in Lokoja Local Government Area, where they intercepted a Toyota bus conveying two suspects.

“During the operation, troops intercepted a Toyota bus conveying the suspects en route Obajana from Makurdi. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the arrest of two suspected terrorists’ logistics couriers,” he said.

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He identified the suspects as Zubairu Abubakar and Adamu Abubakar Abdullahi.

According to him, a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of “a sack containing 314 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and three AK-47 rifle magazines concealed behind the driver’s seat,” along with mobile phones and identification documents.

He added that the suspects and recovered items had been handed over to the 12 Military Intelligence Brigade for further investigation.

The army spokesperson also disclosed that in an earlier operation on 29 March along the Jamata–Owara Road in Lokoja, troops intercepted another suspect riding a motorcycle modified with a hidden compartment used for transporting ammunition.

He said the suspect, identified as Mathew Elisha, also known as Nasara, was on a security watch list and his arrest led to follow-up operations.

The army said the operations were aimed at dismantling logistics networks used by armed groups and limiting their ability to move weapons across the state.

The latest development comes amid a series of security incidents in Kogi State. PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported attacks along key transport corridors, including the Ayere–Kabba Road, where gunmen recently abducted passengers from a commercial bus. Police said one victim was rescued and several suspects arrested in connection with that incident.

The newspaper also reported attacks on communities and rural routes in Kogi West, including incidents in Kabba/Bunu and Yagba areas, where residents have faced repeated kidnappings and armed raids.

Security operations have since been intensified across parts of the state. The Kogi State Government earlier ordered the temporary closure of schools, markets and motor parks in some local government areas to support ongoing security operations, citing intelligence on threats and the need to restrict movement of supplies to armed groups.

Analysts say the interception of ammunition couriers reflects a focus on disrupting supply chains that sustain armed groups operating across forest corridors linking Kogi with neighbouring states.

Kogi is a major transit route between northern and southern Nigeria, making its highways and rural networks critical for both commercial movement and, increasingly, criminal activity.