President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening immunisation and local vaccine production, describing the partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as critical to improving public health and expanding Africa’s vaccine manufacturing capacity.

Mr Tinubu spoke on Friday while receiving a delegation from Gavi at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president thanked Gavi for its continued support, saying the organisation had played a significant role in protecting lives and advancing healthcare in Nigeria and across the continent.

“The commitment to humanity, the wonderful job of Gavi and the team is well appreciated, and the programme of acceleration for the production of the vaccines in Nigeria is empowering the continent,” he said.

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Describing Nigeria as “the heart of Africa,” Mr Tinubu said the country takes immunisation seriously and remains committed to expanding access to vaccines.

He acknowledged the global debate surrounding vaccination but stressed the importance of science and sustained investment in public health.

“I know what is happening in America about vaccination and all of that. I’m informed, but we appreciate you, and we appreciate Gavi for all you do,” he said.

Commendation for health reforms

Mr Tinubu also praised the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, for his leadership, saying ongoing reforms in the health sector were delivering positive results.

“The health sector has changed dramatically and is improving,” he said, describing Mr Pate as committed and patriotic.

Mr Tinubu said Nigeria must continue investing in vaccine production and healthcare to safeguard future generations and strengthen Africa’s capacity to respond to health challenges.

“We owe it to the entire population to be foresighted, farsighted, and be committed to develop the capacity of Africans and protect the future generations of newly born,” he said.

Linking improved healthcare with national development, Mr Tinubu said poverty could be overcome through education, dedication and patriotism.

He also called for greater support for scientific research and the institutions driving innovation.

Continued collaboration

Mr Tinubu assured Gavi of Nigeria’s continued cooperation, describing the partnership as vital to achieving the country’s health objectives.

In a light-hearted remark, the president referred to the country’s approaching election season, expressing hope that Gavi would continue working with Nigeria.

“Yes, it’s becoming an election year. I’m going to be seeking a return, so I hope you continue to be our partner,” he said.

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