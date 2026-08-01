In Nigeria, zobo is more than just a refreshing drink. It is a staple sold on street corners, served at social gatherings, and widely regarded as a healthy beverage. Many also consider it a natural blood tonic due to its nutritional profile.

For pregnant women managing nausea, heat, and fatigue, a chilled cup of zobo can be an appealing choice. But is it safe during pregnancy?

Health experts state that there is currently insufficient scientific evidence to confirm that regular zobo consumption is safe for expectant mothers.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, obstetrician and gynaecologist Emmanuel Arekhandia advised pregnant women to exercise caution, noting that there are no large-scale, well-designed clinical trials proving the safety of routine zobo consumption throughout pregnancy.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

What is zobo?

Zobo is made from the dried calyces of Hibiscus sabdariffa. It is typically prepared by boiling the petals with ginger, cloves, pineapple, and sugar.

According to nutrition experts, the drink contains vitamin C, antioxidants, and small amounts of iron—nutrients often associated with various health benefits.

Research involving non-pregnant adults has also linked hibiscus to modest reductions in blood pressure and improvements in certain metabolic markers.

However, Mr Arekhandia explained that these findings cannot automatically be applied to pregnancy, as the physiological changes that occur during gestation require more rigorous safety evidence.

What does the evidence say?

Although a few studies have explored the potential use of hibiscus in managing conditions such as anaemia during pregnancy, the obstetrician noted that these studies were too small to determine whether the drink is safe for mothers or their babies.

“As a result, the available evidence remains insufficient to establish its safety for regular use during pregnancy,” he said.

He noted that existing concerns are largely based on laboratory and animal studies rather than human research.

Some animal studies suggest that concentrated hibiscus extracts may stimulate uterine contractions. Others have linked high doses to reduced birth weight and alterations in reproductive hormone levels in offspring.

However, these findings have not been confirmed in humans, and the amounts used in animal experiments often far exceed those consumed in traditional beverages.

Possible risks

Another concern is the potential interaction between hibiscus and certain medications.

According to Mr Arekhandia, hibiscus has been reported to interact with drugs such as chloroquine, paracetamol, and antihypertensives, although the clinical significance of these interactions during pregnancy remains unclear.

The drink is also known to lower blood pressure.

While this effect may be beneficial in some contexts, excessive consumption during pregnancy could increase the risk of dizziness, fainting, or hypotension, particularly in women whose blood pressure is already within the normal or low range.

Women taking medication to control high blood pressure should be especially cautious, as hibiscus may enhance the effects of those drugs.

Is any amount considered safe?

Mr Arekhandia stated that there is no definitive human evidence linking an occasional serving of traditionally prepared zobo to miscarriage or other adverse pregnancy outcomes.

However, he stressed that the absence of evidence does not mean the drink has been proven safe.

He advised pregnant women who choose to consume zobo to limit intake to occasional, small servings prepared as a traditional beverage.

Until stronger evidence becomes available, he recommended avoiding daily consumption, drinking multiple glasses of hibiscus-infused water per day, or using concentrated homemade preparations, extracts, powders, or supplements containing hibiscus.

What if you have already taken zobo?

For women who have already consumed zobo during pregnancy. Mr Arekhandia noted that there is no evidence to suggest that occasional intake is likely to cause harm.

He advised them to discontinue regular consumption, maintain routine antenatal care, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as vaginal bleeding, persistent abdominal pain, or reduced fetal movement.

Until robust human studies provide clearer answers, experts agree that moderation and caution remain the safest approach for pregnant women considering zobo.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.