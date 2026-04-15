Hopes of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players featuring against Cristiano Ronaldo in June have been effectively dashed following Eric Chelle’s latest selection plans.

The Super Eagles are set to face Poland and Portugal in high-profile international friendlies in June with the latter fixture widely viewed as a rare opportunity for home-based players to test themselves against one of football’s biggest names.

However, Chelle has made it clear that sentiment will not shape his squad for the high profile encounters.

“For the big warm-up games in June against Poland and Portugal, I will feature my first team players. These are games that can push us up the global ranking if we win them,” he said via the Super Eagles Media channel

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Since coming on board, Chelle has been miserly with invitations to NPFL players, let alone featuring them in competitive matches.

Dream deferred for home-based players

For many NPFL stars, the fixture against Portugal carried added significance, with the prospect of sharing the pitch with Ronaldo and other top European players.

But Chelle’s decision means those ambitions will have to wait.

Instead, the coach has earmarked the Unity Cup in London as the platform for domestic players and new invitees to stake their claim.

“The Unity Cup provides a platform to assess new players. I will comb Europe and invite new players of Nigerian descent, alongside those who were previously called up but never got the chance to feature. Top players from the Nigeria Premier Football League will also be considered as I will be watching a number of domestic league games from now until the end of the season,” Chelle said.

Jamaica, India and Zimbabwe are the teams scheduled to contest along with Nigeria at the Unity Cup.

Focus on results over sentiment

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has placed added pressure on the team to rebuild credibility and improve its global standing.

The June friendlies against Poland and Portugal are therefore seen as more than routine matches, but opportunities to secure ranking points and restore confidence.

Portugal, one of the teams preparing for the World Cup, are expected to present a stern test, further justifying Chelle’s decision to rely on his most experienced players.

READ ALSO: Why Eric Chelle cannot leave Nigeria now

A pathway still open

While the Portugal game may now be out of reach, Chelle’s broader plan still offers a pathway for NPFL players.

The Unity Cup, scheduled for 26 to 30 May, will provide a competitive environment for home-based talents to prove their readiness for the national team. Performances there and in the closing stages of the domestic season could yet influence future call-ups.