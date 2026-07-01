The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revised its list of candidates for the 2027 National Assembly elections, replacing 26 aspirants, including former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam and former House of Representatives member Gbenga Elegbeleye, after reviewing petitions arising from the party’s primary elections.

The affected aspirants comprise seven senatorial candidates and 19 House of Representatives nominees across Benue, Ondo, Kogi, Abia, Taraba, Niger, Kwara, Kaduna, and Ebonyi states, who had initially emerged from the APC primaries conducted in May.

The changes were communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a letter signed by the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru.

According to the APC leadership, the substitutions followed the consideration and approval of recommendations submitted by the party’s Primary Election Appeal Committee.

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In the letter, titled “Forwarding of Approved List of Senatorial and House of Representatives Candidates,” the party explained that the review process was concluded after appeals from aggrieved aspirants were examined, with the NWC adopting the committee’s recommendations as its final decision for the affected constituencies.

The APC stated that the updated list was being transmitted in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s guidelines governing the nomination of candidates.

Among the senatorial changes, Kogi West senator, Sunday Karimi was endorsed as the APC candidate for Kogi West, replacing Aro Bamidele, while Paul Ikonne took over the ticket for Abia South from Edinburgh Erondu.

In Benue North-east, Gabriel Suswam was replaced by Emmanuel Udende, while Titus Zam emerged in place of Benjamin Aber for Benue North-west.

The party also substituted Mohammed Bello with Shuibu Lau in Taraba North, replaced Taiwo Fasoranti with Adeniyi Adegbonmire in Ondo Central, and handed the Ondo North ticket to Olajide Ipinsagba instead of Gbenga Elegbeleye.

For the House of Representatives, Benue State accounted for the largest number of replacements, with five constituencies affected.

Dickson Tarkighir secured the party’s ticket for Makurdi/Guma, replacing Ikper Chris Terfa, while Sesoo Ikpagher emerged for Vandeikya/Konshisha in place of Livinus Adzor.

Terser Ugbor replaced Kohol Shedrach Iornem in Kwande/Ushongo, Sekav Dzua Iyortyom took over from Gideon Inyom in Buruku, and Austin Asema Achado was named candidate for Gwer East/Gwer West instead of Nongo David.

Ondo State recorded the highest number of House of Representatives substitutions outside Benue, with six constituencies affected. Donald Ojogo replaced Akingboye Leke in Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Festus Olarewaju emerged for Idanre instead of Rasaq Obe, and Oluwatimehin Akintomide replaced Kayode Ijalana in Owo/Ose.

Similarly, Okunjinmi John Odimayo took over from Olumuyiwa Daramola in Okitipupa/Irele, Michel Olamidotun Akintomide replaced Abiola Makinde in Ondo West/Ondo East, while Festus Ayodele Adefiranye emerged in place of Oyerinmade Matthew for Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo.

In Taraba State, Peter Diah replaced Sanusi Mohammed Galadima as the party’s candidate for Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal Constituency.

Two constituencies in Niger State also witnessed changes, with Abubakar Abdullahi replacing Adamu Tanko in Suleja/Tafa/Gurara and Adamu Suleiman taking over from Adamu Usman in Lavun/Edati/Mokwa.

In Kwara State, Raheem Olawuyi emerged as the APC candidate for Ekiti/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, replacing Olasumbo Oyeyemi, while Mohammed Mamman succeeded Bello Tauheed Abubakar in Edu/Patigi/Moro.

Other adjustments approved by the APC include the replacement of Samaila Suleiman with Abdulazeez Kaka in Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Samuel Okezie taking over from Chris Nkwonta in Abia State’s Ukwa East/Ukwa West constituency, and Ekumankama Nkama replacing Iduma Enwo as the party’s candidate for Afikpo North/Edda Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State.

The latest revisions represent the APC’s final list of candidates for the affected constituencies following the resolution of disputes arising from the party’s primary elections.