The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it has successfully uploaded the particulars of its presidential and vice-presidential candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination portal.

The party confirmed that the nominated candidates are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, and former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, the vice-presidential candidate.

The National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced the development on his ‘X’ handle on Tuesday night, describing it as a significant step in preparations for the upcoming general elections.

“We are pleased to announce the successful upload of the names and particulars of our presidential and vice-presidential candidates to the INEC nomination portal,” Mr Abdullahi stated. “This marks another important step in our preparations for the 2027 general election and our commitment to offer Nigerians a credible alternative built on competence, unity, and national renewal.”

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(NAN)