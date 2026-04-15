Nine villagers have been killed in a fresh attack on Edikwu Ankpali in Edikwu Ward I of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victims, killed in what residents described as a night raid by suspected armed herders on April 12, have been buried in Ankpali, as grieving community members released their names to counter what they called silence and underreporting.

A resident of Edikwu Ankpali, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said, “These are not numbers. These are people we know. This isn’t farming but burial. We are burying fathers, breadwinners, and the future of our families.”

The nine victims were identified as Elaigwu Pelu, 31, a father of four; Oigene Ogah, 62, described as a patriarch with 15 children; Adah Aboje, 78, a man said to have fathered 35 children; Peter Omafu, 59, a father of 13; John Musa, 33, a father of two; Ogagwu John, 31, a father of three; Eluma Ogbeni, 30, a father of four; John Elegbo, 39, a father of five; and Gideon Monday, 29, described as the only son of his parents.

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Edikwu Ankpali residents said the attack left the community in fear and uncertainty, disrupting daily life and deepening anxiety across the area.

Many are unable to return to their farms or sleep peacefully, as the community mourns.

The killings in Apa came shortly before another attack in Atakpa in neighbouring Agatu Local Government Area. A local source, who identified himself as Sunny, said the attackers struck on Monday night.

“These Fulani herdsmen invaded Atakpa community and killed two youths who tried to repel them,” Mr Sunny said. “Our boys were on surveillance because of what happened in Apa, and they encountered them.”

However, the police disputed the claim. Police spokesperson, Udeme Edet, said, “There was a report of an attack on the Atakpa community, but nobody was killed. One person was injured by a stray bullet and another is missing. Search is ongoing.”

The violence has drawn reactions from community leaders. Ngbede Okpe, who visited Edikwu Ankpali and Ugbokpo to condole with victims’ families, said he dropped everything he was doing to stand with them in their moment of pain.

Mr Okpe said he was pained by the continued killing of innocent citizens and assured residents of his support.

Another community leader, Solomon Eigege, condemned the killings in Ankpali Edikwu, describing the incident as “barbaric, senseless, and a direct assault on the peace and unity of the people.” He said the continued loss of innocent lives demands urgent action from security agencies.

Similarly, the Executive Director of Adakole Network for Peace in Agatu, Adakole James, described the killings as “unacceptable, barbaric, and inhuman,” warning that the attacks have crippled normal life.

He said people can no longer go to farms, attend school, or carry out their daily activities, adding that there is widespread fear across the affected communities.

Amid the growing outrage, the Benue State Government has announced fresh security measures.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula, the government said Governor Hyacinth Alia had ordered immediate action against armed groups operating in forests.

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“The Governor has directed security agencies to immediately commence coordinated operations to dislodge armed herder terrorist camps identified in forests around Apa, Otukpo, Gwer-West and other parts of the state,” Kula said.

He added that the directive followed “renewed waves of violent attacks on innocent communities,” which the governor described as unacceptable and increasingly widespread.