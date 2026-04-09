Transcorp Corporation is doling out two times the dividend it paid out for 2024 as compensation package for shareholders for the 2025 financial year during which net profit climbed by 44.4 per cent to a record.

The Lagos-listed conglomerate, parent to power-generating company Transcorp Power and hospitality provider Transcorp Hotels, has proposed a final dividend of N1.60 per share for last year, having paid N0.40 earlier as an interim dividend, it said in a note on Thursday.

The total N2 per share on the cards for 2025 compares with the N1 it paid the year before, implying that a combined N20.3 billion is up for distribution should the plan receive shareholders’ consent at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

“On Friday, May 8, 2026, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of Monday, April 27, 2026,” Transcorp said.

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Those who have applied for e-dividend among shareholders and instructed the registrar to pay their portion of the payout into their bank accounts will get the cash reward on that date, the company also announced.

Transcorp posted N135.9 billion in profit after tax for the review period, up from N94.1 billion, after turnover leapt by one third to N544.1 billion, following a much bigger contribution from its power-generating subsidiary to its revenue pool. Transcorp Power added N337.8 billion to the group’s turnover, 117.2 per cent higher than the previous year’s level.

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The improvement in the bottom line left return on equity at 38.5 per cent, although that was weaker than the 40.8 per cent recorded the previous year.

Total assets rose to N1 trillion from N751.6 billion, lifted by a sharp surge in trade and other receivables.

Receivables, largely short-term dues from trade partners, increased by as much as 69.1 per cent after Transcorp set apart N33.2 billion as provision for credit losses with little chance of recovery from debtors.