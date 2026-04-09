For Paul Onuachu, this season has been defined by goals, responsibility, and growing belief.

But on Thursday in Akyazı, it was about connection.

The Trabzonspor striker stepped away from the intensity of a title race to meet supporters at a packed autograph session, a moment that captured both his individual rise and the collective energy building around the club.

A bond beyond the pitch

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Held at the TS Club store in Akyazı, the event drew a large turnout as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of their leading man.

Supporters who purchased jerseys were given the chance to have them signed, and many seized it, creating an atmosphere filled with admiration and appreciation.

Onuachu, visibly moved by the reception, embraced the moment.

“I feel great, it’s wonderful to be so close to the fans. We can do this even more,” he said, underlining just how important that connection is in a demanding season.

Carrying the goals, chasing the title

On the pitch, Onuachu has been relentless.

With 22 goals, the Nigerian forward leads the Turkish Super Lig scoring chart; six clear of Eldor Shomurodov of İstanbul Başakşehir.

It is a return that reflects both consistency and responsibility.

Since his rise from FC Ebedei, Onuachu has built a reputation as a reliable finisher, but this campaign has elevated him into something more: a central figure in Trabzonspor’s title push.

The club currently sit third on 63 points, just four behind reigning champions Galatasaray, with six matches left to define their season.

Link to the meet and greet video on X

Focus over noise

Despite his personal achievements, Onuachu remains grounded.

“We are having a great season, both as a team and as a coaching staff. Being at the top of the goalscoring charts is very important to me. I feel very happy,” he said.

But when the conversation shifts to the title race, his tone changes; measured, focused, deliberate.

“Right now, without making too many comments, we need to continue winning our matches. There’s a 4-point difference, and we have matches ahead. Let’s win, and the rest will be clear.”

It is the mindset of a player who understands what is at stake and what still needs to be done.

The road ahead

Next up is a crucial trip to Alanyaspor on 11 April, another test in a season where margins are thin, and consistency is everything.

For Trabzonspor, the equation is simple: win, and keep the pressure on.

For Onuachu, the mission is unchanged: lead from the front, deliver when it matters, and turn momentum into history.

Because in a season where he is already writing his own story, the ending is still being shaped.